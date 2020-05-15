SHELLEY -- Two people are dead in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 15 near Shelley involving a truck transporting a large number of dogs to a facility in Canada.
Idaho State Police said in a news release Friday afternoon they are investigating the crash that was reported at 6 a.m. Friday at mile marker 105, west of Shelley.
A man and woman, both from Arizona, were traveling northbound in a Ford Econoline box truck when the vehicle left the interstate on the left shoulder, went into the median and struck an embankment, the ISP said. No other vehicles were involved.
The female passenger in the truck, Ann Watson, 38, of Phoenix, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver, Christopher Kracht, 40, also of Phoenix, was transported via air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where police said he also succumbed to his injuries. Kracht was wearing a seatbelt, Watson was not. Next of kin has been notified.
Information given to investigating troopers is the rented box truck being driven by Kracht was part of a nonprofit animal rescue network. Forty-eight dogs of mixed breeds and sizes were being transported inside the truck. The dogs were being taken to Calgary, Alberta, Canada for adoption. All the dogs appeared to have been in kennels. Investigating troopers say in addition to the two people killed in the crash, 14 of the dogs were also found deceased.
The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue is assisting with the safe handling of the dogs that have been located following the crash. As of Friday afternoon, 18 dogs had been found. Local veterinarians were also reportedly assisting the shelter with providing medical care to injured animals.
Approximately 16 animals were unaccounted for Friday afternoon. Despite searching the interstate area, troopers had been unable to locate any more of the missing dogs. Anyone who locates a stray animal in the area is urged to contact Bingham County Animal Control.
A representative of the animal rescue network told troopers they were en route to Bingham County. They planned to pick up the remaining dogs and safely continue on to Canada where shelters were waiting to place the dogs in adopted homes.