BLACKFOOT – Two defendants who served retained jurisdiction sentences in prison had the remainder of their sentences suspended Monday by 7th Distirct Judge Darren Simpson and were placed on probation.
A retained jurisdiction sentence means that a sentencing judge does not relinquish his jurisdiction over a defendant who is not deemed ineligible for probation at the time of sentencing but may have the potential of becoming eligible.
That person is sent to a correctional facility where he or she goes through a series of programs designed to signify whether the potential to successfully serve a probation exists. If the programs are completed to the satisfaction of staff at the facility, they send a recommendation to the judge, who, at his dsicretion, suspends the sentence and places the person on probation.
If the result of the person’s stay at the detention facility is unsatisfactory, the judge relinquishes jurisdiction and imposes the sentence.
Jordan Andrew Moss, 35, Pocatello, sentenced in April of this year to two years fixed and three indeterminate for burglary, had his sentence suspended and was placed on probation for five years. He was originally charged with 10 counts of burglary, but nine were dismissed in a plea bargain in exchange for his guilty plea to one.
Judge Simpson asked Moss how he felt about the program he had participated in. Moss replied that it had been of great benefit. “It gives you time to step back and look at the things you’ve done.”
“What did you learn?” the judge asked. “That I need to get a job and work, and think twice about my actions.” Moss said. He was assessed a total of $2,099.48 in fines and costs
Destiny Marie Faye Taylor also was in court for a review of her retained jurisdiction sentence of two years fixed and three years indeterminate for possession of methamphetamine. Judge Simpson suspended the sentence and placed her on probation for five years.
Kaleena Marie Griffey, 32, Blackfoot, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 12. She was released to pretrial services
Robert A. Peterson, 52, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to domestic battery with traumatic injury, and misdemeanor destruction of a phone. His pretrial conference was scheduled for Jan. 3 and jury trial for Jan. 28. He was continued free on bond.
Arraignment of Jon Curtis May, 45, Burley, was continued to Oct. 31 when, according to his public defender, he intends to enter a guilty plea after an agreement is worked out with the prosecutor. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail. He is charged with burglary, aiding and abetting forgery and forgery.
Kaylynn Rae Bell, 26, Aberdeen, pleaded innocent to harboring a wanted felon and misdemeanor injury to a child. Her pretrial conference was set for Jan. 3 and jury trial for Jan. 20. She was continued free on bond.
Alberto Tafoya, 23, Pocatello, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine and resisting and obstructing officers. His pretrial conference was set for Dec. 6 and jury trial for Dec. 17. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Nicholas David McArthur, 29, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and denied that he had violated his probation. A status conference was scheduled for Dec. 16 and he was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Manuel Fidel Lopez, 46, Ogden, Utah, was sentenced to prison for two years fixed and three indeterminate for possession of methamphetamine. Judge Simpson suspended imposition of the sentence and placed him on probation for five years. He was assessed $1,745.50 in fines and costs.
Helen Rosemary Gericke, 32, Pocatello, was sentenced to prison for two years fixed and three years indeterminate for possession of a controlled substance. Judge Simpson suspended the sentence and placed her on probation for five years. She was assessed 1,930 in fines and costs. The judge noted that Gericke has already served a retained jurisdiction sentence, but told her he understands how difficult it is for an addict not to relapse a time or two.
Sentencing of Christian Antonio Rivas, 23, Blackfoot, on charges of domestic battery with traumatic injury, was continued to Nov. 5 while he applies for admittance to a problem solving court. He was continued free on bond.
Guyal Thayne Tendoy, 22, Fort Hall, was sentenced to prison for three years fixed and two indeterminate for fleeing or attempting to elude officers. Judge Simpson suspended the sentence and placed him on probation for five years.