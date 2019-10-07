IDAHO FALLS — Two Distinguished Young Women (DYW) participants from Bingham County were top 10 finalists in the state finals on Saturday evening in Idaho Falls.
Lexie Westergard, representing Firth/Shelley, and Elizabeth Wada of Snake River were among the top 10 finalists.
Westergard received scholarships totaling $2,350 — $600 for Overall Fitness Award, $650 for Overall Talent Award, $550 for self-expression, and $550 for being a finalist. For her talent, she performed a lyrical dance about building a house.
Wada received scholarships totaling $1,800 — $600 for talent, $650 for scholastics, and $550 for being a finalist. For her talent, she performed a fast fiddling routine of familiar fiddle tunes.
Other participants from Bingham County were Amanda Moser of Blackfoot and Tessa Woodin of Aberdeen.
The 2020 Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho is Hannah Copmann. She represented North Mini Cassia. She will represent Idaho in the National DYW program in June 2020 in Mobile, Ala.
Allie McClure of South Mini Cassia was named the First Alternate; Cumorah Short of Rigby was the Second Alternate.
Copmann, the DYW of Idaho 2020, received scholarships totaling $6,800 — $5,500 for the DYW title, $650 for scholastics, and $650 for interview.
McClure’s scholarships totaled $3,500 — $2,300 for First Alternate, $550 for fitness and $650 for interview.
For the Second Alternate title, Short received scholarships totaling $3,050 — $1,300 for the title, $550 for fitness, $600 for talent and $600 for the D.L. Evans “Be Your Best Self Award.”
D.L. Evans’ “Be Your Best Self Award” went to two participants, Short and Calista Hall of Lewiston. She also received a $600 scholarship.
Founded in 1987, the Be Your Best Self program is the official outreach program of DYW. The program provides an opportunity for participants to beneficially impact the lives of children in their communities.
The five elements of the Be Your Best Self are be healthy, be involved, be ambitious, be responsible, and be studious.
The Spirit Award is chosen by the participants for the girl that showed her best self throughout the week. Suzanne Galbraith of Sugar-Salem received this $700 scholarship. She also received a talent award ($600) and interview award ($650).
Thirty-six DYW participants from across the state spent last week preparing for the two preliminary showcases on Friday evening and Saturday morning, with the final performance on Saturday evening.
Each participant was judged on scholastics that counted for 25 percent of the final score; a 10-minute interview with the five judges, 25 percent; talent, 20 percent; fitness, 15 percent; and self-expression, 15 percent.
The judges named the top 10 finalists; Idaho’s DYW was selected from the finalists.
Other top 10 finalists included Taycie Stewart from Madison; Mari Anderson, Ashton; Madilyn Schofeld, Bonneville County; Suzanne Galbraith; Sugar-Salem; and Claire Qualls, Moscow. Each finalist who was not awarded a title received a $550 scholarship.
The Idaho DYW program gave away $30,100 to its participants on Saturday evening.
DYW is a free program that has provided life-changing experiences for more than 770,000 young women. More than $110 million in cash scholarships has been awarded at the local, state, and national levels combined since 1958.
For more information about DYW, visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.