BLACKFOOT – Two people were sentenced to prison Monday by 7th District Judge Darren Simpson on felony charges.
Jason Lee Mayers, 41, Shelley, was sentenced to three years fixed and four years indeterminate for felony driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and assessed a total of $2,031 in fines, court costs and fees. Simpson retained jurisdiction over Mayers for one year, after which he could be placed on probation if the Idaho Department of Corrections recommends it.
A felony charge of being a persistent violator and a misdemeanor charge of consumption of alcohol against Mayers were dismissed by the prosecutor in exchange for his guilty plea to the DUI.
Victoria Michelle Wulf, 25, Aberdeen, was sentenced to three years indeterminate and four years fixed for possession of heroin, and assessed a total of $2,055 in fines, court costs and fees. Simpson retained jurisdiction over her also for one year with the possibility of probation if she does well in prison. She was given credit for 86 days served in the county jail, and the prosecutor dismissed the enhancement charge of being a persistent violator in exchange for her guilty plea to the drug possession charge.
Also on that day, nine people entered pleas to felony charges before Simpson, two changed their previously entered pleas, eight appeared for review of their probations, four admitted or denied violating their probations, and one had an evidentiary hearing to determine whether he violated probation.