A two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Highway 39 in Rockford, just across from the Rockford Service Center.
A pick-up truck was reportedly traveling toward Blackfoot when the driver attempted to turn into a lot adjacent to some grain elevators alongside the railroad track.
A sedan traveling towards Aberdeen was struck by the pick-up and knocked into the area alongside the highway.
The driver of the sedan was trapped inside the vehicle and the Jaws of Life were used to extricate the driver from the vehicle.
A call for Life Flight had been issued but was later cancelled when the driver was removed from the vehicle. The driver was then transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital for evaluation.
There were no serious visible injuries to either party in the accident.