BLACKFOOT — Under clear blue skies, the Bingham County group Under Western Skies put on a fun, down-home country/western show during Wednesday night’s edition of Music In The Park at Courthouse Square.
There was just enough of a breeze to keep sheets flapping on the stands, but the Moreland group entertained a good-sized crowd.
Part of the entertainment came from the group’s between-songs banter, telling banjo jokes and talking about writing diary entries a couple of weeks in advance.
Under Western Skies provided a good mix of straight western songs and classic country tunes.
An early song in their opening set was Michael Martin Murphey’s “Carolina In The Pines.” They followed that up with a Hank Williams Sr., classic in “Your Cheatin’ Heart.”
They reached well back in performing “Red Wing,” then came back to more recent years with Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again.”
There was old-time western in Uncle Dave Macon’s “Go Along Mule,” then it was on to the Johnny Cash take on “Orange Blossom Special” with a chance for fiddle players Gracie Packer and Mackay Turpin to shine.
The classic “Whispering Pines” led into bass player/vocalist Marlene Brinkerhoff to be joined up front by her sisters as they sang “Daddy’s Hands” and “Paper Roses.”
Packer stood out on Charlie Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” on the fiddle.
Before taking a brief break after the first set, they closed the opening portion with a classic banjo and vocal tune, “Old Home Place.”
Vincent Croft is next up for Music In The Park next Wednesday.