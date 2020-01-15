I must admit that at first glance, I thought, “Oh no! Not another halfway done scary movie based upon a sci-fi experiment gone wrong!”
Boy was I mistaken when it comes to “Underwater,” just released this past week nationwide into theaters.
Now I am not so naive that I will claim that “Underwater” is a great film and that it deserves recognition with the other horror classics that have come before it. It is, after all, very predictable in its plot, it does have some actors with a claim to fame such as Kristen Stewart from the “Twilight” franchise and some others, and the filming and interaction between the cast is fairly good.
Does the film resemble what transpires in the classic “Alien” that starred Sigourney Weaver so many years ago? Well, in parts I can see where one might think so. There are similarities, but the whole premise of this film is that there is a very large project that of course has been funded by a super conglomerate corporation to excavate under the bottom of the sea, some six or seven miles below sea level.
The project unearths a lot more than what was expected and the creature is not happy about it, to say the least.
What begins as a supposed earthquake quickly evolves into something much more sinister and disastrous to the six surviving members of the crew who are forced to try and find a way to escape to safety, some seven miles above them.
The excavation not only unleashes the “mother of all scary creatures,” but also her hoard of offspring. They are angry, and worse yet, they are all hungry or so it seems as they are dead set on not only stopping the remaining crew from escape, but also devouring them as quickly as they can.
The creature — some sort of a cross between a worm, a snake and an octopus — envelopes its prey whole, like a snake, but has tentacles with webbed hands or feet on the end to facilitate swimming and has grown claws or nail-like portions on the tentacles and around the mouth and other places as well.
In short, one by one the remaining crew are lost to the creatures until just three are remaining and despite their trials and tribulations, they manage to reach a final place where they could find an escape in a pod. The problem is, there are three survivors and only two pods that are operational.
Kristen Stewart’s character, predictably, concocts some story that puts the other two in the working pods and ships them off to the surface, quickly followed by the hoard of creature offspring while she remains behind, supposedly to fix a third pod and escape herself.
Instead, she has other motives and proceeds to follow through on them.
Is this film going to supplant anyone on a list of great horror films? Not in a million years.
Is “Underwater” worth going to? Certainly, especially if you have an afternoon off and can get into the show for the matinee pricing. It is worth a watch and you can make up your own mind about its credentials.
“Underwater” is showing at the Blackfoot Movie Mill, so be sure to check dates and show times for this film and remember that you can prepay and reserve your seating at www.royaltheaters.com.