BLACKFOOT — The Rexburg-based group Citizens For Decency will be conducting its “Unite To Fight” pornography conference Saturday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
There will be speakers during the free conference from 1-4 p.m., including Donald Hilton, a neurosurgeon and author; Dawn Hawkins, executive director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation; Travis Adams, a clinical psychologist at Bingham Healthcare; Clay Olsen, co-founder and director of “Fight The New Drug”; Mervyn B. Arnold, general authority emeritus for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; and Craig Cobia, co-founder of Citizens For Decency.
The conference will include a panel discussion and a question and answer session. It is designed to educate the public on the harms of pornography, how to prevent pornography addiction, how to begin recovery from addiction and betrayal trauma, and how to fight pornography’s influence at a legislative level.
The day will conclude with a concert by Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four at 7 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Bingham Healthcare.
According to the Citizens For Decency website (https://www.citizensfordecency.org/), the group’s mission is to empower others to take a stand against pornography. It has three key focuses on education, recovery, and advocacy.