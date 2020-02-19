BLACKFOOT — A review of progress made with an eye toward continued improvement was part of the state of the district address presented to the Blackfoot school board by Superintendent Brian Kress Wednesday night.
“It is no secret that with school choice there is a lot of discussion about all the possible options. Of course, one might consider me extremely biased, but I believe the Blackfoot School District is an amazing choice which provides a strong education for our students with an incredible array of opportunities should they desire,” Kress said in his prepared remarks. “Now, I will also be among the first to admit the Blackfoot School District has its fair share of challenges. While I am very much a habitual optimist, I will never turn a blind eye to the challenges and obstacles our students face.
“Over the past few years, we have tried our very best to make improvements toward helping students improve the perception of our school district. While there remains much more to do, I wish to take a step back and celebrate the accomplishments of our students and staff. At times, we are not cast in a favorable light. With 3,800-plus students from an extremely diverse background, combined with an estimated 7,000-plus parents/guardians, and throw in 500-plus staff members, there is likely to be conflict; frankly, how could there not be. Please know we will continually strive to address and minimize conflict as much as possible.”
Kress went on to spotlight things the district has accomplished over the past few years.
FINANCIAL IMPROVEMENT
Blackfoot has gone from a deficit of $1.394 million in fiscal year 2015 to a surplus of $400,000 in fiscal year 2019, Kress said.
PLANT FACILITY LEVY
Kress said the patron-approved levy has gone with no overall tax increase and has been vital to the progress of the district from the standpoint of the district’s aging facilities, celebrating single-point access entryways, transportation upgrades, copy machines, and the phone system.
FULL-TIME EQUIVALENT INTERVENTIONISTS AT EACH K-5 SCHOOL
Kress said the decision was made for the 2019-20 school year to utilize Federal Title I funding at the student level. Each K-5 school has either a full-time intervention teacher, or a combination of a part-time teacher and full-time para-educator, he said.
“The goal of these interventionists is to work with students in small groups, in collaboration with classroom teachers, to help close achievement gaps or provide structured support for students who need a little more assistance,” he said. “We are excited about the impact this will have on our students’ achievement.”
OPTIONAL ALL-DAY OR EXTENDED DAY KINDERGARTEN
With additional funding championed by Gov. Brad Little, supplemental levy funds and 21st Century Grants funds, Kress said, the district has been able to establish an optional opportunity for kindergarten students and their families. “As with our intervention programs, we anticipate this will have short-term and long-term impact on our student achievement data, particularly for those students who arrive at kindergarten needing additional support,” he added.
IMPROVED CLASS SIZE RATIOS
According to information provided showing grades 1-6 combined class size per teacher, Blackfoot has gone from a high of 22.55 students per teacher in April 2018 to 20.79 in December 2019.
“We are very much aware with our district’s decision to support neighborhood elementary schools, there will be a bubble here and there with larger class sizes,” Kress said. “However, if you take a district-wide historical look, we feel we have made considerable improvement toward class sizes.”
HEALTHY MINDS PARTNERSHIP
Kress said this grant opportunity, with the assistance of Blue Cross of Idaho, has allowed Blackfoot High School to have a professional licensed mental health specialist onsite. “The mental well-being of our students is a constant worry for us as educators,” he said. “The opportunity to have licensed professionals onsite at no additional cost is truly a blessing for the district and the students at Blackfoot High School. It is our hope to expand this opportunity to other schools within the district over time.”
STUDENT RESILIENCY PROGRAM AT FORT HALL ELEMENTARY AND INDEPENENCE HIGH SCHOOL
Both Fort Hall Elementary School and Independence High School have chosen to take steps to improve the mindset of their students, Kress said. With funds received for school improvement, these schools have felt it important to invest in helping students improve their ability to address and overcome challenges they may face.
“This is truly a step toward helping the whole child in the educational setting,” he added.
DISTRICT-WIDE IMPROVEMENT WITH STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT
Kress said the district’s data shows Blackfoot is a unique school district and community, making positive growth throughout the district, and that students and teachers perform as well as surrounding school districts.
“I will never stop advocating for the great academic things happening in the Blackfoot School District,” he said.
SUPERIOR SECONDARY ELECTIVE PROGRAMS
“I will proudly say there is no school district our size which offers the same assortment of electives that we do here in the Blackfoot School District,” Kress said. “Mountain View Middle School is the only middle school in the valley which offers all of the following on its schedule: band, orchestra, guitar, ukulele, choir, drama, art, sculpting, computer applications, woods, metals, technology and design, small engines, foods, and sewing. Blackfoot High School offers an equally impressive list of opportunities for our students and we have a vision to expand those opportunities.”
STANDARDS-BASED REPORT CARDS GRADES K-5
Kress said transitioning to a standards-based report card has been a “monumental achievement.” With a standards-based report card, teachers are better prepared to share an accurate reflection of any student’s progress through their elementary years, he added.
“These report cards help teachers and parents track specific skill sets that students work on throughout their elementary years,” Kress noted.
ELEMENTARY TRANSCRIPT
“We are accustomed to high school transcripts, but an elementary transcript is a new idea for our district,” Kress said. “A single document for all grades in the six years has been extremely beneficial. Parents, teachers, and administrators can have one document to show a student’s progress over several years. The elementary transcript has helped our teachers recognize patterns over time and implement interventions to help close any gaps.”
ELEMENTARY COUNSELORS
Blackfoot sees the importance of helping all students with social-emotional support from the first day they step into the schools, Kress said.
“Our commitment to the continual funding of elementary school counselors is an investment in the well-being of our students,” he said. “We currently have one elementary school which shares a counselor with BHSG. We will work toward having a full-time counselor at that building as soon as it becomes feasible.”
EDUCATION SUPPORT PROFESSIONAL (CLASSIFIED EMPLOYEES)
Kress said the Blackfoot district is blessed with exceptional education support professionals.
“Many times these exceptional employees are not found in the spotlight, however, I truly feel they are the glue that holds our district together,” he added. “Without our education support professionals, our district would not be what it is today.”
NUMEROUS GRANT OPPORTUNITIES – GEAR UP
Kress commented that the Blackfoot district is blessed to have the best and most successful, grant writer in the valley in Joy Mickelsen, and with a grant writer, Blackfoot has enjoyed numerous supplemental and enrichment opportunities.
“For me, the most exciting is our GEAR UP grant. The current seventh- and eighth-graders in the Blackfoot School District have amazing opportunities that began this year and will continue through their college experience. I look forward to watching our students take advantage of this incredible opportunity. I also look forward to the new opportunities which will surely come through our continued efforts.”
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT FOR STAFF
District staff completes a needs assessment survey each year to help identify potential professional development needs, Kress said.
“Our district not only has a strong tradition of inviting incredible guest speakers to help encourage and motivate our staff, we also provide a plethora of professional development courses. During any given year, our staff can earn no less than five credits to use toward recertification.”
FEDERAL PROGRAMS – MONITOR VISIT
“If you were in attendance for our Parental Advisory Committee meeting last week, there is little doubt you would have walked away impressed with what is taking place in our district,” Kress said. “Our federal programs are truly impacting our students on a personal level. Our commitment to using federal funds for the benefit of students while remaining in compliance with federal guidelines is evident in the fact our past two monitor visits went from having 54 findings to nine.
ADULT EDUCATION
Kress said the district’s dedication to the community does not end when students leave the high school.
“We have helped five individuals fulfill the requirements of graduation and receive a diploma well after they left our high schools,” he noted. “We are currently offering GED courses at our Migrant Outreach center with 14 active participants. We look forward to expanding both these opportunities to our community members.”
INCREASED COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP
“I do not wish to go into specifics with this achievement for fear of leaving someone or something out,” Kress said. “I am 100 percent confident our community desires to help our schools and actively supports the numerous endeavors of our students. We see donations, projects, service hours, internship opportunities, etc. The Blackfoot community loves its schools and supports our students.”
COLLABORATIVE ASSOCIATION
Kress said the Blackfoot Education Association is an integral part of the success of the district.
“Together we have overcome financial instability, boosted morale, and supported educators in our community. Without the support and partnership of the Blackfoot Education Association, we never would be where we are today.”
INCREASED SENSE OF FAMILY
“This has been very much a personal goal of mine as the superintendent of the Blackfoot School District. When I first arrived at the Blackfoot School District 19 years ago, there was a clear sense of family among the employees. I even remember the joke Mr. Wren shared at my first opening staff meeting. When I became the superintendent, I felt we had lost that feeling in our district. I have tried very hard to reestablish the sense of family within our district. It is my belief we have made significant progress in that area.”