BLACKFOOT – Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen met with the Bingham County commissioners on Tuesday regarding updates in her department as well as the road ahead for the Planning and Zoning Commission. Olsen addressed the need for a new member of the P&Z, the number of permits received for the month of February, and the planned meetings ahead with the city of Blackfoot regarding the area of impact agreement.
She started by explaining that she had maps made for the commissioners to look at regarding where the need for a new commissioner would be from and rejecting the areas that have already been filled by a current member of the commission. The need for new commissioners was sparked when David McKinnon announced that he would be moving out of Bingham County and resigning from his post on the board immediately. As Olsen searched, she noticed that they had a few guidelines that needed to be adhered to in order to be compliant with Idaho Code. So on the map that she presented to the county commissioners, she had highlighted the two areas that were in need of a new commissioner on the P&Z.
Olsen then moved on to the next topic she wanted to cover with them — the number of permits they have received for the month of February and when they will appear in a P&Z meeting. Currently they have issued 17 permits for the month of February and have received a full agenda worth of applicants for their next P&Z meeting in March. She also noted that any other applications that are received by the end of February will most likely not be handled until the April meeting because of the number of items on the current agenda. In the past, she has held conversations with the members of the P&Z to discuss what they feel is too much or not enough on an agenda. They noted that they are comfortable with a four-hour meeting, but anything past that would be too long, expressing that they have had meetings drag past midnight in the past and would prefer not to have any more go that late.
The final discussion item would be the area of impact agreement that Olsen has been working on in conjunction with the city of Blackfoot and developers. Olsen said she held a long discussion about the topic with the members of the county P&Z during their most recent meeting and they will be making some steps forward on a potential agreement in the near future. The specifics have not yet been ironed out, but will include specific requirements inside the 500 feet area of impact from the city of Blackfoot into the county, which may include certain parts of infrastructure, building requirements, connection requirements, or any combination of county and city ordinances that would be regulating the area.
The area of impact agreement has been a long-time-coming process that has involved both the city and county planners, attorneys, and other leadership to coordinate likes and dislikes before the ideas are presented to each respective planning and zoning commission.