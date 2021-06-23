BLACKFOOT – Dusty Whited, Bingham County Public Works director, met with the county commissioners Wednesday morning to request some changes to his departments and employees to better serve the county and those employed by it. Whited requested a change of job title for an employee and changes of shift to four 10-hour shifts.
Whited started with changing the job title of one position to include the purchasing role for his departments. The role change would increase the pay scale for the position but would also come with more responsibility. The overall change would be over $6,000 a year for the employee, but with proper training, it is believed that having a permanent person in the role would save the county more than it would cost. The commissioners voted unanimously in favor of changing the position after Commissioner Mark Bair verified that there would be no back pay that was owed to the employee who has been doing the job without the title.
Whited changed his focus from the job title to the shifts of his employees. Most of them work four 10s now, but they do not have a mechanic on staff on Fridays, which leads to excessive overtime when major breakdowns take place. One of their employees lives near the shop and does not object to step up and do the repairs on Fridays when necessary which brought Whited to the idea of having him work on Fridays and change his schedule to include Fridays, essentially eliminating the overtime expenditure caused by their current shifts.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked if there would be some system to ensure the safety of the employee if they would be working with a smaller or minimal crew size at the county shop. Whited said he would have employees scheduled to check in with him from the Central Transfer Station to ensure that nothing happens to the employee, and he will not be conducting major repairs without someone there with him, but rather small repairs and routine maintenance to protect the employee.
The commissioners felt the plans in place would be sufficient and appreciated Whited looking out for the budget.
The final major point Whited wanted to address was putting Keller Associates on a retainer. The reasoning for this comes with the continued changes and growth for the area. Whited spoke with Bonneville County’s Public Works director about the idea, which they explained makes it easier when they need an engineering firm to conduct a survey or study quickly because they have them on call. Manwaring told Whited that he believed Bingham County already has an agreement with Harper Leavitt Engineers (HLE) and they need to verify what it all entails. The combination of the two would allow the county the option to not be held up by paperwork and invoicing and rather allows action to take place in a timely manner.
The commissioners voted to approve putting Keller Associates on call and will be investigating the agreement that the county has with HLE to ensure they will not be wasting money.