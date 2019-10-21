BLACKFOOT — LeAnne Salinas says she combined her experience in health education with her sister’s experience in floral arranging when she decided to open the Urban Blüm floral shop at 415 W. Bridge St.
“The combination has been very therapeutic,” Salinas said. “I think giving and getting flowers is very rewarding on both sides.”
Urban Blüm opened around the first of September, with Salinas and her daughter Alauna May running the business. She’s been able to get the word out through some advertising, handing out cards at the state fair parade, and having friends share the word on social media.
Salinas said Blackfoot High School’s recent Homecoming celebration brought in some steady business, and they’re gearing up for the holidays now.
“My family has been really amazing helping out with yard work, painting, things like that,” she said. “I’ve wanted a relaxing environment. We’re incorporating some home decor, some gifts.”
Offering homemade chocolates, candy bouquets, and gift baskets are in the plans for the shop as well, Salinas added.
“If people ask for it, we’ll find a way to do it,” she said.
They share a lot of information on flowers on their Facebook page in an effort to keep people connected.
“Making people happy is a big part of what we want to do,” Salinas said.
Urban Blüm offers student discounts as well as military and first responders discounts. They have a rewards system, offering a point for every dollar spent.
The business is not doing wire services due to the costs that go with it, Salinas added. She chooses to do as much business as possible locally.
“We want to support the local economy and tap into the local market,” Salinas said.
She said she studied floral design techniques through the internet, which has been a big help and provided a lot of sources for research.
Salinas also helps keep her costs down by using salvaged and repurposed glass for her vases.
Doing floral design workshops are part of the plan for Urban Blüm, she added.
“I’ve always loved floral design, going back to my teen years,” she said.
She said her husband encouraged her to get into the floral business. Urban Blüm will have Spanish-speaking employees with her mother-in-law to translate.
“We just decided to jump in and do this, and it has worked so far,” Salinas said. “We want to be very involved in the community. We’ll be joining the Chamber of Commerce. We want to give back to the community, we’ll do fundraisers.”
They’re planning a pumpkin carving contest the week before Halloween for big and little kids.
“I’ve lived here most of my life,” she added. “This is hometown to me.”