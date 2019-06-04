BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) discussed finances at its Tuesday meeting, especially in regard to grants for the Nuart Theater and the former Milmor Hotel building downtown.
BURA requested a cash flow analysis from its treasurer, Ginette Manwaring, at their last meeting to explore how they can meet the demand for grants through the end of the 2022 fiscal year, including a potential request for renovating the Milmor Hotel.
Nuart needs
The Nuart project is approaching completion but its current funding may not meet an estimated $25,000 in expenses, split between cleaning up after construction and finishing the new conference room.
“The board (of the Blackfoot Community Players) is at their wits end trying to stretch every dime,” remarked Zac Fillmore, the construction coordinator for the theater renovation. The community theater group owns the historic theater building. The renovation includes additional egress from the basement dressing rooms for the sake of fire safety, badly needed storage space, and a conference room.
BURA has provided $400,000 to help pay for the renovation of the Nuart. Fillmore said completion of the conference room may be delayed for now. Cleaning the building most go forward, however, or the theater will not be ready in time for a June 25 meeting of the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission. Because of public interest in the conditional use permits for two local charter schools, the upcoming P&Z meeting expects a crowd larger than the seating available at City Hall.
Milmor needs
According to owner Justin Oleson, the Milmor renovation will cost an estimated $3 million spread over three years. BURA has already allocated $40,000 during the 2019 fiscal year to help defray the cost of the engineering design and $250,000 to start the project.
Before Oleson can obtain any financing from banks, however, he needs to be sure of BURA’s continued commitment to the project. The amount financed would be paid back over a 20-year period. The projected renovation project would bring the iconic 100-year-old building up to modern building codes and make the currently unused second and third floors into mostly residential space.
“Why should I make a 20-year investment when I can put money in my pocket every month?” Oleson said at the meeting, referring to what he currently receives in rent from his business tenants. In addition to any BURA contributions, the bulk of the financing for the project would come from Oleson.
As a developer, Oleson needs to be confident of BURA’s involvement for the estimated three-year renovation before applying for financing. His dilemma is that he needs to arrange financing now for the entire project but BURA usually budgets only on a year-to-year basis. The agency requested the financial analysis to explore its option before taking on such a large-scale three-year project.
“Starting on the Milmor and not being able to finish would be a disaster,” conceded BURA member Bart Brown, who works in the banking industry.
Before the agency could take a vote on committing to the Milmor project through the end of 2022, two of its members had to leave. This dropped the attendance at the meeting below the number needed for a quorum.
BURA meetings are held at 7 a.m., which is the only time when all the current members can be present. Meetings typically last less than an hour; however, Tuesday morning’s meeting was an exception. The members who left had to go to work at eight. The discussion on the Milmor project will be on the agenda for its next meeting July 9.
The financial analysis
According to BURA treasurer Manwaring, the agency currently gets its funding through property taxes. That revenue is then broken into two pieces, for the downtown and Riverside districts, respectively.
BURA’s end-of-April cash holdings were $933,635, with $501,069 in the Downtown account and $492,566 in the Riverside account. This balance does not include $10,000 of tax revenue nor $29,018 in projected expenditures for May and June, for a total estimated end-of-June balance of $964,617.
The Downtown business district is currently budgeted to receive $510,000 for the 2020 fiscal year and $530,000 annually for the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. The Riverside district will receive $200,000 annually for 2020 through 2022
Because BURA is a public agency subject to state law, the moneys for the two urban renewal districts are separate and money cannot be shared or moved between them. For example, if the Riverside funds are not completely spent but the Downtown funds are not enough to meet the demand for grants, moving money from the Riverside to the Downtown district is still prohibited despite the surplus in the Riverside account.
The above point is relevent especially in light of exploring where to find funding for the Milmor project. The Riverside district will end the 2019 fiscal year with a projected surplus of $419,991 whereas the Downtown account will end the year with a much smaller balance of an estimated $22,459; however, that Riverside surplus cannot be repurposed for use in the Downtown district.
BURA expenditures
The Downtown and Riverside urban renewal districts have very different expenditure patterns. Most of the grants for the Riverside district have gone to help develop the facility for Premier Technology. Because those moneys were provided up front years ago, BURA funded them through bonds along with a smaller amount loaned by the county.
As a result, the bulk of the Riverside account goes to pay those moneys.
The Riverside district will receive some $200,000 annually from taxes for the 2020 through 2022 fiscal years. On a yearly basis, $10,000 is paid back to Bingham County, $114,000 goes to repay the bonds, and $10,000 goes to bond administration fees. In addition, $50,000 is currently budgeted every year for facade grants and $10,000 for administration expenses. This leaves an annual surplus of $6,000.
In comparison, the Downtown district fund will receive $510,000 for 2020 and $530,000 annually for 2021-22. Out of that, $80,000 is currently budgeted annually for facade grants and $10,000 for administrative expenses. This leaves a balance of $420,000 for 2020 and $440,00 per year for 2021-22 which hasn’t been allocated yet for future grant awards. If BURA decides to commit to the Milmor renovation, these are the moneys that would support that project.
Looking ahead
The next BURA meeting will be on July 9. Normally, BURA meets on the first Tuesday of every month; however, that day next month falls in the holiday week of the Fourth of July so it has been rescheduled to a week later.
BURA will be taking a tour of the Nuart Theater at its July meeting. It will also continue the discussion on funding for the Milmor renovation at that time.