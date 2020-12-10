BLACKFOOT – Stephen Woolf from the United States Department of Agriculture met with the Bingham County commissioners on Wednesday afternoon to request information regarding the disincorporation of Atomic City.
USDA has an interest in the situation surrounding Atomic City because they are owed over $20,000 for the water system along with a grant that was originally presented to Atomic City that will now be revoked because of the dissolution.
Woolf didn’t hold back with the commissioners, saying there are only three scenarios that work for the USDA: first, the people of Atomic City form a water district and resume responsibility for completing the terms of the loan; second was that the county take the responsibility; or lastly, that the amount is paid in full by the next payment date.
Chase Hendricks, civil attorney for Bingham County, stated that the county cannot be held liable for the financial issues of Atomic City as lined out in the State Code.
Woolf was stern on the subject that the USDA will receive its funds for the money loaned and wants to work with the county to achieve that goal. Woolf never stated that the USDA will try and forcefully retrieve those funds. County Clerk Pam Eckhardt said they have enough funds in the money turned to the county from the Atomic City coffers to cover the amount of the loan in full, which will be decided in the coming months. The payment is not due to the USDA until June, giving the county six months to decide which of the three options they will take.
Woolf also explained that the first few months of the new year will be very difficult to complete anything. He stated that every time there is an administration change, it takes a few months for the federal agencies to learn the new policies and procedures that are instated by the new presidency. Woolf said it should be similar to the Obama administration for his agency and the current administration has been far more strict with funds; however, he cannot guarantee anything until everything is finalized.
Woolf also had to explain that the USDA had to enforce their policies on Atomic City’s request for a surge grant. A surge grant is used for testing of the water system as well as verifying its capability during peak and off-peak usage. Woolf had presented the Atomic City Council with the award for the grant at the start of their last meeting. Following the presentation of the grant, they appointed their newest member to the council and proceeded to vote in favor of requesting disincorporation on the election ballot.
Because the people of Atomic City voted to disincorporate, the USDA cannot provide the grant to them. The application is very specific as to how the funds are handled. Commissioner Jessica Lewis asked if the county could be listed as the awardee to which Woolf explained that they cannot because of the criteria that goes along with a surge grant. One of the stipulations that could have granted the surge to the county for the project was a population requirement of 50,000 people, a level which Bingham County is a few thousand residents shy.
The loss of the surge grant leaves a bill of nearly $25,000 to be paid to Harper Leavitt Engineering for conducting the study requested through the surge grant. Woolf reached out to those above him on the national level requesting aid on the bill because of the circumstances, but has been explicitly informed that the USDA will not be providing any funds on the study due to the disincorporation. The loss of those funds may leave the county footing the bill in the meantime, waiting for actions to recover the lost funds.
The loan is on a 40-year term currently and Atomic City has never missed a payment. They had opted into paying in June for their annual payment and the county will look at this date as the potential pay-off date or the time frame to have the water district partially formed. If the county has to manage the account and use county tax dollars to cover the loan, similar to what they will be doing for the Department of Environmental Quality, they will levy taxes against the residents connected to the Atomic City water system to regain the lost finances.