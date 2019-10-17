Book sale
Buy Now

Book sale chairman Cathie Fields (left), Marilyn Carroll (middle), and Peggy Wareing look through one of the tables of used DVDs available in the basement of the Blackfoot Public Library in preparation for the used book sale Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT -- The Blackfoot Friends of the Library's next used book sale is coming up fast.

The group's semi-annual sale will be in the basement of the Blackfoot Public Library Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be lots of travel books, westerns, science-fiction, coffee table and paperback books up for grabs at Saturday's sale. There is also a large selection of DVDs for sale and books to be given away.

"We've never had this many videos and CD, all for $1," said Venita Fankhauser. "We have a good selection of cookbooks, and we'll have newer books on sale for $2."

This is the biggest fundraiser every year for the Friends of the Library, with proceeds going back in to the Blackfoot library.