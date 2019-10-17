BLACKFOOT -- The Blackfoot Friends of the Library's next used book sale is coming up fast.
The group's semi-annual sale will be in the basement of the Blackfoot Public Library Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be lots of travel books, westerns, science-fiction, coffee table and paperback books up for grabs at Saturday's sale. There is also a large selection of DVDs for sale and books to be given away.
"We've never had this many videos and CD, all for $1," said Venita Fankhauser. "We have a good selection of cookbooks, and we'll have newer books on sale for $2."
This is the biggest fundraiser every year for the Friends of the Library, with proceeds going back in to the Blackfoot library.