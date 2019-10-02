BLACKFOOT – A Utah man who served a 365-day retained jurisdiction sentence out of Bingham County District Court appeared Monday before Judge Darren B. Simpson and was placed on five years’ probation.
Under an Interstate Compact, Jace R. Parker, 35, no address listed, will be allowed to serve his probation in his home state, but must still report to Judge Simpson until the $3,585 in fines, fees and court costs assessed against him is paid off.
Simpson sentenced Parker in 2018 to a prison term of two years fixed and three years indeterminate for possession of methamphetamine, then retained jurisdiction. In releasing Parker from the program, the judge handed him a bit of advice along with his probation: Stay away from old friends and associates who might lead you astray and avoid making any new ones who might.
Simpson told Parker that from his position on the bench he’s perceived that there are two things that cause defendants who’ve served a retained jurisdiction sentence to get into trouble and fail on probation: failing to meet with their probation officer as scheduled and associating with the wrong people.
In order to succeed, people in Parker’s situation need to make a whole new set of friends, the judge said. “Choose good people to be around. Stay away from bad people.”
He also told Parker he will be sent a monthly notice to appear in court, but so long as he makes the $50 per month payments on his fines and fees as agreed upon, he doesn’t need to appear. “But if you miss a payment, you need to be here to explain why that happened. If you don’t appear a warrant will be issued for your arrest.”
Simpson also thanked Parker for making the effort to travel from his home in Utah to Blackfoot for Monday’s court appearance.
Also on Monday, Sarah Gladys Walters, 32, Blackfoot, was sentenced to four years fixed and three years indeterminate on each of two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Judge Simpson suspended the sentences and placed her on probation for six years. She was assessed a total of $3,096 in fines fees and costs, and given 90 days credit for time served.
Jacabo Cabellero Cervantes, 23, Rigby, was sentenced to a prison term of three years fixed and four years indeterminate for felony DUI. Judge Simpson suspended the sentence and placed him on probation for five years, suspended his driver’s license for one year and assessed $1,8990.50 in fines, fees and costs.
Shaynelle Lee, 26, Pocatello, pleaded innocent to burglary. Her pretrial conference was set for Nov. 1 and jury trial for Nov. 26. She was continued free on bond.
The following defendants appeared before Judge Simpson on Tuesday.
David Keith Barrett, 38, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine. His pretrial conference was set for Nov. 1 and jury trial for Nov. 26.
Christopher Joseph Dusenbery, 29, Blackfoot, pleaded guilty to burglary, grand theft and misdemeanor unlawful entry. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 2.
Amery Hope Garritson, 20, Pocatello, pleaded innocent to trafficking methamphetamine. A pretrial conference was scheduled for Nov. 1 and jury trial for Nov. 26. Her public defender, Jeffery Kunz, told the court he plans to file a motion for a hearing on suppression of evidence, which will be scheduled later.
Jared C. Sireech, 31, Pocatello, changed a previously entered innocent plea to fleeing or attempting to elude police officers and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs to guilty. The change of plea came from a plea bargain with the prosecutor that dismissed misdemeanor charges and agreed to recommend that any sentences he receives run concurrently. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 2 and Sireech was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Rigoberto Oliva, 37, Basalt, charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon by threatening a couple with a knife, appeared for a hearing on a motion to reduce his $50,000 bail. Prosecutor Paul Rogers objected to any reduction, saying the defendant is facing a long prison term if convicted, which could give him incentive to flee. After reviewing Oliva’s record Judge Simpson agreed, saying that $50,000 was the appropriate amount.
Michael A. Pebeahsy, 38, Fort Hall, failed to appear for plea arraignment on a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police. His public defender Jeffery Kunz said he hasn’t been able to contact his client, and the court noted that notices of the sentencing hearing were returned as undeliverable at the address provided. At the request of Prosecutor Paul Rogers, Judge issued a warrant for Pebeahsy’s arrest with bail set at $40,000.