FIRTH — Members of the Firth City Council have scheduled a public hearing to begin at 6:45 p.m. July 10 in Firth City Hall. Two topics will be taken up — a zone change for a business and utility rate increases.
Justin and Alma Morris of Goshen have applied for a zone change. They would like to open an auto repair shop for autobody and commercial business.
If the zone change is approved, the business would be located at the north end of Firth, where Cuz’s Cars is now.
“Our plan is to keep the building as an office and build a repair shop behind it,” Morris said. “Air tools would be used only during business hours.”
All residents within 300 feet of this potential business will be informed about the public hearing.
The second topic is increasing utility rates by $20 each month. Fifteen dollars each month would be for the increased sewer rate; $5 per month would be for water.
“This increase will run the new system and pay the debt on the new sewer system,” City Clerk Robert Dial said.
Dial and city attorney Garrett Sandow are working on cleaning up the city codes. They are using Sterling Codifiers. The city is also working to develop its own website.