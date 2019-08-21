FIRTH – At their August meeting, Firth city council members approved a resolution to increase utility rates. The increased monthly rates will go into effect at the end of September. People will see the increase on their bills in October.
The sewer rates will increase from $35 to $50 and water will increase from $20 to $25. Garbage stayed the same at $15 per month. The utility rates will total $90 come the end of September.
A hearing for the proposed city budget is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the Firth City Hall, 106 E. Center St. in Firth. The tentative budget is for the fiscal period from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020.
At the hearing, all interested persons may appear and show cause, if any, why said proposed budget should not be adopted.
The total estimated expenditures for the city of Firth are $4,282,957. This includes the inclusion of $3,500,000 for state or federal grants or loans. With the inclusion of potential state or federal grants or loans in the proposed budget, council members will not need to reopen the budget each time a grant or loan is received.
Estimated total revenues equal $3,903,957 with an estimated cash carryover of $380,000. The estimated total revenue equals the estimated expenditures at $4,282,957.
A Boy Scout proposed building picnic tables at the river bottoms as part of his Eagle project. The project was approved by the council.
The meeting was adjourned.
The regular Firth City Council meeting is scheduled on the second Wednesday of each month. It begins at 6:45 p.m. in City Hall.