Lori Shaver, owner of Shaver Pharmacy, posted a one-minute video online where she was asked what she would like people to know about the COVID-19 vaccine. Shaver responded rather abruptly that she would like people to understand that the many locations that are seeing people for vaccinations are doing the best they can and to please be patient while waiting for theirs.
In an ongoing effort across the United States, clinics, hospitals, pharmacies and the like are all in the process of inoculating the public with one of three different Food and Drug Administration approved vaccines to help prevent complications caused by the coronavirus and its recently discovered variants. Adding to the stress of lowering the requirements to receive the vaccine are the added hours of overtime for these employees as well as trying to see their normal patients, scheduling follow-up visits for those who receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine variants. The stress on the healthcare system from office to pharmacy has been continuous for more than 12 months with little signs of the workload lightening anytime soon.
Maggie Mann, director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health, spoke of continued vigilance during her daily briefing on Tuesday, explaining that there are quite a few European countries that are facing imminent shutdowns yet again and that the U.S. has seen similar patterns to those countries, similarly to the ripple effect.
It would be these pieces of the puzzle that have pushed the system to the brink, pushing employees to the very end and asking for more and more out of them as the final demographic prepares to open for vaccination on Monday. The last demographic to open are those 16 years of age and older without any underlying medical issues. Those who are under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign off on the vaccine before it will be administered to the child and will be limited to only receiving the Pfizer vaccine because the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not approved for those under 18.