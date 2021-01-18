BLACKFOOT – Administration from the Idaho Science & Technology Charter School (ISTCS) held a COVID-19 vaccine fair on Friday to promote vaccination for their staff following the reorganization of the priority levels by Gov. Brad Little and his advisory board.
Tami Dortch, director of ISTCS, started the process of creating a vaccine fair for her employees and the idea gained traction. Seeing as the amounts of vaccines provided to the state of Idaho has continued to be a much lower amount than what was estimated, the staff took advantage of the option in hopes of not seeing a repeat of the past 12 months.
Over the weekend, Gov. Little tweeted that the state will be receiving a lower amount of vaccine doses than what was originally allocated for the state so those who took advantage of the fair will be ensured to receive their second doses after the approved amount of days transpire.
The COVID-19 vaccines that are on the market, both the Pfizer and Moderna versions, proved to be in the upper 90 percentiles of effectiveness during trials and require two doses of the inoculation to be effective. Once vaccinated, it is believed that the person should be resistant from acquiring the virus, or at minimum, not feel the effects of the virus; however, it is unknown whether those that are vaccinated can still contract and possibly spread the virus to others. The goal of vaccinating the people is to return life to a larger level of normalcy of everyday life.