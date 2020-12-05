POCATELLO – During Thursday’s Board of Health meeting, Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health director, shared information regarding the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19.
The vaccine must be stored at extremely cold temperatures to ensure that it is at optimal levels of efficacy and batches sent to SIPH will be stored at Idaho State University since they have a freezer capable of reaching the low temperatures required.
Mann stated that they will be receiving less than one-third of the volume of vaccines than what was previously expected, limiting the number of doses to 795 (one tray) as the first shipment with a second shipment coming just weeks after to complete the two-cycle vaccinations of those who are selected.
The Centers for Disease Control assigned the tiers of importance for the first waves of vaccines, prioritizing healthcare workers, then those who work or living in long-term care facilities as well as nursing homes, then tribal healthcare workers. As more doses of the vaccine become available, they will eventually reach the general public.
Mann explicitly stated that they have no intention of forcing vaccines as a stipulation for students to attend school or for other activities to take place. She stated this in a previous Facebook Live video as well as during the presentation surrounding the vaccine in the Board of Health meeting.
FEE INCREASES
Allison Bischoff presented to the members of the board the cost of different services provided by SIPH as well as a proposed fee increase for three different areas. She requested increases for counseling with a maximum of a $5 increase and explained her reasoning. Bischoff cited the payment amounts that Medicaid and other insurers will pay for services rendered and compared that to the cost they incur for offering those services. The $5, $3, and $1 changes will not even begin to cover the total cost incurred by SIPH for offering preventative and smoking cessation counseling, but will be more in line with what insurers are willing to pay.
Following Bischoff was Steve Pew who spoke about Environmental Health Services provided by SIPH. Pew went into great detail for the different areas his department covers as well as requesting both fee increases and suggested one fee decrease as his office has become more efficient with that specific service.
Pew asked for them to do some increases to bring SIPH in line with surrounding health districts when it comes to commercial and education food services. This is a specialized case where schools are required to get a second inspection for different reasons.
Across the board, SIPH has been charging lower than most health districts for these services and taking losses financially over the year. The only area where he felt that a major change was not necessary was for onsite sewage permits. All but two health districts are charging the same price at $800 for this permit.
Their Childcare City License permit required by certain cities is the one permitting area that Pew recommended a fee decrease. Currently, they charge $100 for this permit renewal, but believes it would better serve the community if it were lowered to $75, which is the average amount of time and money spent on providing that permit.
The final area for presentation was community health with Tracy McCulloch addressing the board. McCulloch presented the total costs for the year surrounding the work used to provide continued community health during the pandemic. McCulloch requested a fee increase for their dental services and death certificates. Both are well under the standard and McCulloch felt that it was time to bring those in line with surrounding districts.
The board agreed with these recommendations and they approved all of the fee increases unanimously.