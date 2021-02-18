BLACKFOOT – Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann held her daily update on COVID-19 on Thursday with the same grim news that the state of Idaho, along with most states in the U.S., have not received this week’s allotment of the coronavirus vaccine.
Starting on Tuesday, Mann noted, the winter weather that has plagued parts of the U.S. that traditionally do not see “Idaho-like” winters are struggling to recover from the drops in temperatures as well as the blankets of snow that have fallen, leaving shipping at a standstill for major transporting companies such as UPS and FedEx. Originally, Mann stated, they were anticipating reception of the shipment by Thursday, just in time for SIPH to open its new vaccination location — Holt Arena at Idaho State University. The decision to move to Holt Arena was not noted in her briefing, but logistically speaking, it would make the most sense for mass vaccination to virus.
On Wednesday, she continued to seem hopeful that the shipment could still be arriving before the end of the week, meaning they would be able to continue to carry out vaccinations with those that were already scheduled for their appointments. Mann reiterated that the weather continues to be a challenge for the major shipping companies and that she would provide more information as it became more available. Her next update on Thursday noted that it would be unlikely to see the shipment prior to the weekend, and would require them to postpone the current appointments until they receive the allotment and would be scheduling appointments with those who were unable to receive their vaccine this week first, maintaining the priority as set forth by the Centers for Disease Control as well as the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Mann did provide some good news during her briefings, including some public health districts in the state dropping below the 5% positivity threshold for the first time in many months — one in the Boise valley and one other — and would go on to speak about SIPH rolling between 5% and 6% day-to-day, with hopes of seeing the area find itself under 5% before the next board of health meeting. Since December, Idaho’s COVID numbers have been on a downtrend, seeing most areas inching closer and closer to the 5% marker, which would trigger a potential change to stage two of the Rebound Idaho plan, which lessens even more restrictions.
Mann concluded her briefing by saying she continues to urge people to use mitigating standards to prevent the contraction and spread of the coronavirus, especially as Idaho continues to stave off the other variants — at least for the time being.