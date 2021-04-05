BLACKFOOT – Across the Southeast Idaho Public Health District (SIPH) and the rest of the state of Idaho, people of all ages are able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Minors require a parental release to receive the vaccine.
Since the release of the vaccine in the state of Idaho, cases have been trending downward after the massive spike the entire state observed in November and December. Now, rather than recording thousands of new cases, it is common to see increases in the low hundreds across the state as more and more people receive the full inoculation of any of the different FDA-approved vaccines.
The vaccine remains voluntary for those who wish to receive it and will not be charged for it. Reports of places attempting to charge those waiting for a vaccine or telephone calls about paying to move ahead of others continue, but those are not legitimate. It is legal for an office to charge an administration fee for the vaccine but it should not exceed a fair price.
COVID-19 continues to run rampant in different parts of the country and the world, and words from Maggie Mann, director of SIPH, during her daily update were a somber reminder that despite the positive outlook, Idaho has primarily avoided being devastated by the different variants that have led to shutdowns in foreign countries. France announced its fourth shutdown late last week because of continued stress on their healthcare system, and other countries have done similar things because of the rampant infections of different COVID variants.
Those who have not been vaccinated up to this point and wish to receive it should call their doctor, clinic, or pharmacy to schedule an appointment to receive the first dose.
They will schedule your second dose date during that meeting and will speak to you about the side effects. People are encouraged to continue to wear masks until they have received their second dose as well as in areas where they will be around others who are not vaccinated that are not part of their immediate household.
To make it easier for people to get the vaccine, Bingham Memorial Hospital will be holding a vaccine fair at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 9. People can go online to register for a convenient time slot to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Each time slot is 20 minutes to ensure that they have enough time to share the information with the person being vaccinated as well as to monitor for any adverse effect.