BLACKFOOT -- Blackfoot police say two of the 45-foot Blue Spruce trees that border Bergener Boulevard were vandalized about two weeks ago. The damage was found when City Parks and Recreation employees were cleaning in the area around the trees.
Police say it appears someone used a chainsaw to girdle the trunks of both trees. The process of girdling is a method used for killing a tree by interrupting the flow of sap between the roots and the crown of the tree, and the city forester has determined that the trees will die in about six months.
"These trees, valued at about $10,000 each, have been beloved by our residents as both a wonderful entrance to our city from Highway 26 and for those exiting toward the city from I-15, and during the winter holiday season when they are decorated with colored lights," said Lisa Tornabene, Blackfoot public information officer. "City officials will be replacing the trees as soon as possible, but the replacements will not be as imposing as those that we lost, as we are limited in the size of Blue Spruce that we are able to safely plant."
The Blackfoot Police Department is investigating and anyone with knowledge of who might have been involved with this case is encouraged to come forward by contacting Detective Wesley Wheatley at 208-785-1234.