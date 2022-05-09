SHELLEY – The much anticipated Bingham County debates were brought to the public on Friday night, as Julie VanOrden and Jerry Bingham, candidates for the Idaho Senate seat from District 30, faced off in order to offer their views on a number of topics supplied by questions posed by the public.
The questions came in from emails and questions written on cards by the audience Friday night.
The cards passed out contained impromptu questions from the audience and some were in response to answers received earlier in the debate.
The candidates were allowed to make an opening statement.
Julie VanOrden — “I support public education and I also support the school of choice. My experience on the local school board and also as a member of the charter school commission has taught me that there is not a ‘one size fits all’ in Idaho. We need to support the public schools as per our Constitution.”
Jerry Bingham – I would like to see more work done to privatize our schools. It is apparent that the public funding is not working as we intend it to and there needs to be a better representation in our school boards.”
Question – What are your qualifications for the position that you are seeking in the election?
Julie VanOrden – “I have served three terms in the Idaho House of Representatives. I was also given the opportunity to serve last spring in the Senate, completing the term of Sen. Steve Bair. My service on several Senate committees has given me insight as to some of the problems that we as Idahoans are facing in the near future. I have also served on the local school board of trustees and have worked with the State Board of Education. I have spent a lot of time as a substitute teacher and worked with teachers and administrators alike in the local area.”
Jerry Bingham — “I have served on the local school board as well. I learned a lot about policies and how they are followed in the local area. I learned a lot about how the budgets are presented and how they are followed. Being able to budget and follow the budget allows the schools to be more frugal and in order to survive the coming years will be keen on working within the budget.”
Question – How do you feel Gov. Little handled and is handling the COVID-19 situation?
Jerry Bingham — “Gov. Little let us down. I didn’t like the masks when WalMart put them out for us to wear while in their store and I moved my purchases over to Ridley’s.”
Julie VanOrden – Gov. Little, like the rest of us, had never been in this situation before. We all had the ability to choose. Gov. Little took this very serious situation and made the best he could out of the information that he was being given from the federal level.”
Question – Do either of you receive any financial support from PACs like the Freedom Foundation or other groups?
Julie VanOrder — “I have received endorsements from Idaho PACs, especially agriculture PACs, which are built around my family’s business. The potato commission and the sugar beet PACs, the grain growers and barley growers and wheat growers are all part of what we do when we farm. I have never taken money from out-of-state PACs. People that want to work within the agriculture arena help me fund my campaign, but I do not ever feel beholden to them in any way.”
Jerry Bingham – “I am running a self-financed campaign. I put up every dollar that is spent on winning this office. Any money that I have received has effectively been put into an envelop and deposited into a bank with the donor’s name on it. If elected, I intend to donate my salary to a charitable organization along with any campaign contributions as long as it is agreeable with the donor themselves. I don’t want to be beholden to anyone or any organization.”
Question – What do you feel is your responsibility to the PACs?
Julie VanOrden – “I don’t feel any responsibility to any of the PACs. I only feel responsibility to my constituents and welcome their questions and comments at any time.”
Jerry Bingham – “I have not received any endorsements or financial help. I have my mom and dad’s values and morals.”
Question – Four years ago, there was a lot in the news about protecting children regarding sex education and very explicit material.
Jerry Bingham — “If there is pornographic material in the schools, then there is something wrong. Parents need to be diligent about what their kids are exposed to and get it out of the school. Parents, be more vigilant about what is being taught to your kids.”
Julie VanOrden – “I say no to pornography in the schools. It is wrong for the schools to have access to pornography available to the children in our schools and if it comes via a computer, then that program and material must be removed.”
Question – Do you support Bingham County building an autopsy center to support the coroner’s office?
Julie VanOrden – “Yes, I support it as long as it would also support the program at Idaho State University and all of eastern Idaho. It shouldn’t be something that is only for Bingham County.”
Jerry Bingham – “If there is a need, I would support it. I think that there needs to be more information gathered before we rush into anything of this nature on the scale that I have heard.”
Question – What is your philosophy on local transportation issues?
Jerry Bingham – “Roads and bridges need to be maintained.”
Julie VanOrden – “I am a huge supporter of maintaining our roads and bridges. A lot of money has been deferred from our roads and bridges and now we are facing the problem of finding the funds to repair them. There has been no consistency in how we have decided what road needs to be addressed and that needs to be corrected, even if our Legislature is the one that has to do it.”
Question – Idaho has a lot of land that is owned by the federal government. What should Idaho do with that situation?
Julie VanOrden – “We have a lot of land under our management that is owned by the Federal Government. It would cost Idaho a lot if we took it all back and we probably need to take some of it back, but only if we can afford to do so, especially with the tax situation that would accompany it.”
Jerry Bingham – “Butte County has a lot of federal land within the county. That is not taxable and that is a major issue for the county. We would have to figure out a way to build the infrastructure with tax dollars if we were to take the land back at some time.”
Closing Statements
Julie VanOrden – “I love my family. I favor adoption over abortion. We have hunters and fishermen in our family and water is important to everything that we do as a family, from farming to recreation and we need to protect those water rights. We cannot allow a lot of outside areas to take those things dear to us away from us.”
Jerry Bingham — “I am a lifelong resident of Bingham County and everything I hold dear is right here. We need to protect ourselves.”