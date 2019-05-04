ROCKFORD – There are more than 333,000 acres of irrigated farmland under cultivation in Bingham County, and Lane Lankford of American Falls knows more about 45,000 of those acres than most people know about their own back yards.
That is, he knows the type of soil those acreages have, what they’re best suited to grow, and the nutrients they need to produce crops with the highest yield and quality, while at the same time keeping the soil healthy.
How does he know these things? Through use of a recently developed technology he says is one of the most important innovations modern agriculture has seen in years — Variable Rate Application of nutrients using global positioning systems, satellite imagery and computers.
Lankford is among the group of men and women who work for farm chemical companies in the county and specialize in helping to grow the crops that make Bingham County’s farmers some of the best in the world.
He’s the market manager for the Rockford, Aberdeen, and American Falls branches of the J.R. Simplot Company’s Grower Solutions stores — known for years as Simplot Soilbuilders — and is directly responsible for the crew at the Rockford store, who annually monitor the soil and crops on 45,000 acres of farms
As the end of the spring fertilizing season began winding down, Lane paused last week for a visit about the advances in technology taking place in the farm chemical industry, and particularly those that apply to crops grown in Idaho.
He said the company has always worked to develop technology that would help farmers achieve bigger and better yields in the crops they grow, but in recent years has begun placing more emphasis on sustainability and came up with the program they’re using now.
The variable rate technology is not only designed to help grow better crops, but to help farmers meet their profit goals while utilizing management practices that keep the ground they farm healthy so it can continue to produce.
Variable rate was introduced about five years ago through the Four R Nutrient Stewardship program, Lane said, hastening to add that it’s not just the Simplot Company’s system alone, but one that virtually all farm chemical companies are adopting.
Each of the Rs in the stewardship program stands for “Right,” he said. R number one is using the Right nutrient source — matching the fertilizer to the crop you’re growing. R number two is applying it at the Right rate. Number three is putting it on at the Right time — when the plant is in need of it, not before or after. Number four is putting the fertilizer in the Right place — keep fertilizers where the plants can use them.
“It’s all about initiating better management practices that will help the environment as well as growing bigger and better crops,” he said, “and we’re using the latest technology to do it.”
The Rockford store employs two full-time crop advisors whose jobs include determining when and where nutrients are needed, Lane said. They do this by marking off a field in two-acre grids, taking soil samples from each grid and testing them to learn what might be lacking, if anything. They also do weekly testing of petioles (the small stem on a plant that supports a leaf) to see what the plant has to say.
These samples tell the agronomists where, what, and how much plant nutrition is needed on a particular section of field, Lane said. At this point the crop advisors sort of become doctors for the plants — they check the test results, arrive at a diagnosis and write a prescription for the type and amount of nutrients the plants in each section of field being tested needs.
The needed nutrients can then be applied by three means — ground application equipment, airplanes, or in the irrigation water, all efficient ways to supply the nutrients, Lane said.
“We used to do a test and apply nutrients at the same rate to an entire field,” he said. “Now we can do better. That was a waste of money as well as harmful to the environment. Now we’re able to give plants just the amount they need.
“My father said, in the old days, farmers bought a bag of fertilizer, spread it on the field and hoped it worked, so that shows how far we’ve come in modern farming. Technology with fertilizer is one of the biggest innovations in farming today. It especially maximizes our use of nitrogen, one of the biggest components of farming. Nitrogen is key to the growth of every plant, and a nutrient that is very important to quality, which we’ve learned is more important than quantity in a crop.”
Most of their work is on row crops, Lane said — corn, potatoes or sugarbeets, but they also do wheat, alfalfa, pastures, and other farmland. Potatoes, the crop that requires the largest investment of time and money for a grower, require the bulk of their attention.
Lane said every farmer has a preferred management style, so whether fertilizing of the fields is done in the fall or the spring depends on the preference of a particular farmer. “Some like to get their fields ready for planting in the fall because it’s a less busy time,” he said. “Others prefer spring.
“If fall is their preference, we put down potash, phosphate, sulfur, and a few minor nutrients — things we know won’t be leached out of the soil by rain or snow melt. We apply nitrogen in the spring, which is better for the environment and more closely matches crop need.” They also fumigate in the spring for the fungus that causes potatoes to develop verticillium wilt, also known as early dying.
Lane supervises 11 full-time employees at the Rockford store and hires on another 10 or so seasonal employees to help with the spring work. During the wintertime, they attend the various schools and training sessions, some requisite and some not, offered by the state Department of Agriculture or through chemical companies, to make sure they stay up to date on what’s new and what no longer works or is allowed.
He grew up on a farm at Aberdeen, Lane said, and when he went to college he wasn’t quite sure whether he wanted to work indoors or out, so he earned degrees in crop management as well as finance. “After a few years in a bank, I decided I’d rather be outdoors.”
And while he’s not exactly farming himself, he said, he’s helping those who are farming to succeed.
“If you help your customers, it’s kind of like you’re still farming yourself,” he said, “We get out biggest enjoyment from seeing a good crop. We like to see our customers succeed.”