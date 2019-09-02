BLACKFOOT — Put aside the food booths at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and focus on all the other businesses that do business each day during the nine days of fair time.
Think of all the money that changes hands as customers look for great deals with fair specials that only come around once a year.
Think of all the varieties of goods and services there are for sale at fair time.
I made a circle around the merchants’ areas at the fair Monday, trying to soak in the variety. And it is varied for sure.
I started at the northwest corner near the free stage and made my way clockwise to the merchants’ buildings on the southeast corner along the path where displays are plentiful, just to see how much is offered out there.
Need a new car? There are plenty to choose from.
If you’re in the market for a mower, tractor, heavy equipment or an off-road vehicle, there is a clump of them.
Need a unique design carved into a boulder? They have it at the fair.
Looking for unique dresses, hats, handbags and jewelry? They’re there.
Hot tubs? They’re plentiful.
Interested in switching over to solar energy? There’s a display next to the oil change booth.
For anyone in need of integrative healing, there’s a solution.
Anyone interested in getting into truck driving can find a whole new career.
The latest and greatest in ATVs and snow machines are on hand.
Anyone needing to get away for just a bit can find a place for a hotel and RV park getaway.
The toughest in truck beds and trailers can be found.
There are helicopter rides to be had, which is also evident in the copters flying over the fairgrounds every day.
There are brand new livestock chutes as you get closer to the barns, more tractors, trailers, and mowers.
There’s fresh gourmet garlic for sale, and more mowers.
Telescoping flagpoles are on display, along with inflatable boats for the fishermen of the house.
You can find a good deal on propane, there are more spas and gazebos, and if you’s like a custom-carved wooden sign you’re in luck.
There are toys, sheds, and cattle chutes. There’s western gear with hats and bags.
You can look at cabinetry and millwork, fireplaces and spas, guitar string bracelets, more mowers, more fireplaces, and more mowers.
Landscape stone is available, along with windows.
Steel building businesses have long been a fixture at the fair. There are some very attractive motorcycles for sale.
Need footwear? They have it at the fair.
They have seamless gutter systems, more spas, more fireplaces, smokers and safes, synthetic oil.
There are camper shells with new innovations in fold-out tents.
Going over to the camp trailers is an adventure every year, seeing how much more comfortable they become as time goes by. At least one trailer was a split-level that looked just like it could be a full-time home. “You could have one heck of a hunting party with this,” one curious shopper said.
And the yellow “sold” signs on those campers let you know they do do business at the fair.
Then it’s on to the merchants’ buildings, selling mobile ramps and lifts, jewelry, insurance, timeshare relief.
There are gifts from Blackfoot’s own Idaho Potato Museum, natural skin care products, redwood furniture, pest control, and roofing.
There’s a screw pile system for foundations, the latest in screen door systems, cleaning tools and supplies, siding, health coaching.
Concealed carry purses and wallets can be found, shiny new cutlery, MyPillow is sold, and there’s more than one security system dealer.
There were children gathered around a demonstration for creating their own magic shop so they can amaze their friends.
There are water purification systems, window and door replacement, more cleaners, more hot tubs.
You can find woven rugs, blinds and shutters, all-natural dips and spreads and dressings.
There are sewing machines to be found, books, a preparedness store. You can pick up gluten-free products. There are competing satellite TV companies right across from each other. Massage chairs are a big draw after doing a lot of walking at the fair.
And how many years have we been able to look inside the commercial building and see the flow of water running from that Culligan tap? I can still hear the lady saying, “Hey, Culligan man!”
This is still only a glimpse at all there is to be found. Needless to say, the state fair is big business.