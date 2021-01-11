FIRTH — An elderly woman escaped injury after the vehicle she was driving ran into the Firth Post Office building on the town’s Main Street Monday afternoon, according to a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy.
Cpl. Mike Johnson said the woman was pulling in to park at the building when her foot slipped off the brake and she hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and hit the building.
There was damage to the vehicle and the building.
“The damage to the building was pretty extensive, but not bad enough to compromise the structural integrity,” Johnson said.