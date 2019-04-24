BLACKFOOT — Famed ventriloquist Kevin Johnson will close out the 2019-2020 concert season at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center Tuesday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $1, $15, and $20 and are available at blackfootpac.com or 208-317-5508.
Recognized as one of the world’s top 10 ventriloquists, Kevin Johnson is mostly recognized from his appearance on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” More than 18 million viewers were amazed by his “Godzilla Theater” and Simon Cowell told Kevin, “America loves you!” Kevin has also appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman. Kevin started at San Diego’s Legoland California Theme Park where he performed 8,824 shows in nine years. Legoland nominated him for the Big E Awards through IAAPA and won the honor of “Best Male Performer” in 2004 and 2006. Kevin is the only performer to be recognized twice. IAAPA is the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, and includes attractions from over 90 countries.
Kevin was introduced to the stage by his grandfather Harley Noles, who performed magic shows throughout Colorado. He told Kevin, “If you get good enough, you can open for my show.” At the age of 13, he opened for his grandfather with a five-minute act with a wooden puppet (Raymond), that his grandfather made for him
Although you’ll never see Kevin’s mouth move, the real magic happens with the believability of his characters. You’ll fall in love with Matilda, laugh hysterically with Clyde, and relate awkwardly with Harley. Throughout his show, you’ll see and experience different variations of ventriloquism. From an audience participant becoming one of Kevin’s puppets to a magical drawing board coming to life, his show is a hit for every age. He has a unique ability to appeal to children, seniors and everyone in between.