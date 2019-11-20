Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms, and performing poinsettias will light up the stage at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center on Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Lightwire Theater’s production of “A Very Electric Christmas.”
Audiences of all ages will treasure the magical and captivating tale of family, friendships, and hope set to timeless holiday music including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey, and Tchaikovsky.
As former finalists on America’s Got Talent, Lightwire Theater is internationally recognized for its signature brand of artistry and storytelling. In an age when television, computers, and video games reign supreme, Lightwire Theater brings its use of cutting-edge technology, moving sculpture, and dance to an unforgettable theatrical experience.
The story is told through of the use of electroluminescent lights, which helps bring the emotion and beauty to the stage. They will dazzle the audience with a stunning performance combining music, dance, puppetry, and costumes outfitted with electroluminescent lights.
In this wonderful story, a young bird, named Max and his family, begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole, the adventures begin.
Tickets for the show are $25, $20, $15 and are available at blackfootpac.com or (208) 317-5508. All seats are reserved.