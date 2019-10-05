BLACKFOOT — The Idaho Division of Veterans Services will host a ceremonial groundbreaking here to commemorate the construction of Idaho’s second State Veterans Cemetery.
The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at 2245 Cromwell Lane, located directly south of State Hospital South.
The new State Veterans Cemetery will be located on 40 acres of farmland. The initial phase of the project includes construction of a main entrance, a committal shelter, roads, a maintenance facility, an assembly area, and supporting infrastructure. Upon completion of the initial phase, there will be 500 pre-placed crypts, 400 columbarium niches, and 150 in-ground plots for cremains.
Construction is currently underway and is anticipated to be completed during the winter of 2020.