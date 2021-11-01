BLACKFOOT – In a gathering of dignitaries that included Gov. Brad Little, Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll, and members of the Idaho Division of Veterans Services and the Veterans of Eastern Idaho, the State Veterans Cemetery was dedicated before a crowd of over 100 on Friday in Blackfoot.
The cemetery is one of more than 150 veterans cemeteries across the nation, the second state cemetery in Idaho.
In a public statement made on Friday by the Idaho Division of Veterans Services, “We would like to thank the citizens of Idaho who have supported our veterans and made this cemetery possible.”
The 40-acre cemetery is located at 2651 Cromwell Ln. in Blackfoot. There are plots for in-ground casket burials, three options for cremation, space for in-ground inurnments, a scatter garden and a columbarium which is a building with urn nooks. An office building and a Memorial Walk are also available for veterans, their families and visitors.
According to officials, there have already been 57 veterans laid to rest at the Blackfoot cemetery.
The Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot joins one other such cemetery in Idaho, which opened in Boise in 2004. The dedication in Blackfoot comes just two weeks before Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
It is projected that this cemetery will serve more than 20,000 families in eastern Idaho.
The entire ceremony was accompanied by a musical trio who sang patriotic hymns and presented the National Anthem and the flag ceremony was presented by members of the Idaho National Guard.
There was also a trumpet solo of Taps, followed by a 21-gun salute to those who have given the ultimate gift to this country.
There were also comments and speeches delivered by Major General Quinn of the National Cemetery Association (NCA), Gov. Little, Mayor Carroll and Julie Ellsworth, the state treasurer, who in conjunction with this dedication has authorized medallions commemorating this cemetery and which may be found on the state treasurer’s page online.
The overall ceremony was very reverent and noteworthy of the many contributions that Idaho veterans have made over the years.