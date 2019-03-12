BLACKFOOT – A public hearing on a request for a conditional use permit on 40 acres of land at 2576 Cromwell Lane to be used for a veterans cemetery is scheduled today for 7 p.m. in front of the Bingham County Planning & Zoning Commission in courtroom 1 at the county courthouse.
The request comes from the Idaho Division of Veterans Services on land being donated by the Idaho Department of Lands. The 40 acres is located near State Hospital South and is bounded by Mitchell Lane on the north, with Pendlebury Lane on the west side and Corbett’s Slough on the east.
If the permit is approved, the cemetery will serve veterans within a 75-mile radius.
Also on the commission’s agenda are requests for approval of two subdivisions and a zone change that would permit a subdivision.
Burke and Rachelle Kunz are proposing a 3-lot subdivision on 5.40 acres two miles northeast of Groveland at the corner of 500 W. Bond Road and 359 N. Parson Road with lots to be one-half acre each in an area zoned Residential/Agriculture.
Kevin and April Christensen are seeking approval for a 5-lot subdivision on a 27.74 acre parcel of irrigated farmland about 1.2 miles east of Basalt on Goshen Road (800 N.) in an area zoned for agriculture. Each of the lots is to be five acres.
Daniel and Corina Moran are asking for a zone change from Agriculture to Agriculture/Residential on a 2.55-acre parcel of land about 0.3 miles east of Thomas at 100 S. Thomas Road.