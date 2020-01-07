BLACKFOOT — A progress report on the state’s second Veterans Cemetery under construction in Blackfoot was given last Thursday, and no significant delays have been reported.
Mayor Marc Carroll, Blackfoot Cemetery Sexton Phillip Meline, and Blake Hawker met with James A. Earp, state veterans cemetery bureau chief, to discuss progress on construction work.
During the update, Earp said construction at the site off of Cromwell Lane on Blackfoot’s east side has not been hampered significantly by the weather, and roads are now being cut into the property.
Current plans are for the dedication of the grounds to occur on Nov. 11 to coincide with Veterans Day, according to a press release from the City of Blackfoot.
Once complete, this phase of construction will include sites for standard in-ground casket burials, and three options for cremation including in-ground inurnment, a scatter garden and a columbarium. There will also be a location for families to hold services prior to the burial.
The Blackfoot cemetery will serve over 20,000 eastern Idaho veterans, their families, and eligible dependents.
The initial phase of the project includes developing up to 15-18 acres of the 38 acres and will include 500 pre-placed crypts, 400 columbarium niches, and 150 in-ground burial plots.
The Veterans Administration is authorized to participate in up to 100 percent of the costs for the development of a state veterans cemetery. The state is responsible to fund and operate the cemetery once it is built.
The state received approval in August 2019 from the VA Cemetery Construction Grant Program to start construction on the Blackfoot cemetery.
The total estimated cost for construction is $8,305,500.