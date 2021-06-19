BLACKFOOT – The tradition to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks remains intact for now as fire danger continues to be at the forefront of people’s minds. The Blackfoot Fire Department has made a statement that follows along with the mindset that this year people need to be extra careful as they enjoy “safe and sane” fireworks.
Brian Howell of the Blackfoot Fire Department said there are many different actions people should take when preparing for their Fourth of July celebrations during an overly dry year, such as ensuring that there is direct access to water in case a spark pops in the wrong direction.
Howell stated that this year more than ever, people should be aware of what their fireworks will do and be vigilant when it comes to enjoying fireworks. He explained that there can always be changes to what will be accepted as the dry season continues, but he is hopeful that we will be able to enjoy the Fourth of July with family, fun, and fireworks.
The harsh truth about dangers with fireworks are not the chance of causing a small fire or even a burn, but rather the chance of creating a fire that cannot be easily contained by local firefighters; instead, they must resort to calling for help from outside their department up to and including aerial support.
“The costs incurred by such a large fire can be in the hundreds of thousands or even into the millions of dollars,” stated Howell. Moreover, the financial burden may be the responsibility of the person or people who started the fire.
Ultimately, the Fourth of July should be enjoyed and celebrated as the reminder of the day that the United States of America declared its independence from England and became its own nation.
The fireworks display will be held in conjunction with Celebrate Blackfoot June 26, leaving the holiday open for people to celebrate in other locations.
Let it be noted that the allowable fireworks may change anytime leading up to the Fourth and the Bingham News Chronicle will make note of any changes set forth by the fire department.