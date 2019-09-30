BLACKFOOT — The first of three domestic violence awareness vigils in Bingham County takes place tonight at 6 p.m. at Jensen Grove in Blackfoot.
The second vigil is planned for Wednesday in Aberdeen’s city park at 6 p.m., followed by the third vigil Thursday in Shelley’s main city park on State Street, also at 6 p.m.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The vigils have been held in Bingham County for more than 20 years, according to Scott Smith, executive director of the Bingham Crisis Center in Blackfoot, which also has locations in Aberdeen and the Shelley-Firth area.
This will be Smith’s third vigil as executive director of the Crisis Center.
“This is a way to bring awareness to people in the county,” Smith said. “It’s a way of saying this is a problem, it is in our backyard, and it will get worse if we don’t address it.”
Smith said organizers have seen an increase in attendees to the vigils as the years have gone by and the issue of domestic violence continues.
“Last year we saw some new faces at the vigil, we’re realizing that we’re not just getting out to the same crowd, so it is having some impact on awareness,” he added.
The format will be the same at each vigil, but there will be different speakers each night.
“I always used to think that Blackfoot was different as far as how bad the issue of domestic violence is here, but now I have to say that it’s the same as state or national levels,” Smith said.
Nationally, one in four women will be a victim of domestic violence in their lifetime, he noted. Last year in the state of Idaho, there were 17 domestic violence-related fatalities.
“I would love to see the support in the different communities,” Smith said. “It’ll take about 45 minutes. “We just want to see big support from the community.”