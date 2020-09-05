PINGREE — On Aug. 24, the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers’ Ferry Butte Camp presented Violet Barnard Rich, who is currently 101 years young, with a special pin marking 50 years of membership in DUP.
Violet’s adventures with DUP began more than 50 years ago. Leva Rich, Violet’s mother-in-law, didn’t drive so Violet would take the occasional Monday off from her job at JC Penney in Blackfoot to take Leva to the meetings in Thomas. She was asked to take on the secretary’s position, which she did for a time, and then was told she’d have to join DUP in order to remain as secretary. At that time dues were $1 per year. She served as secretary for many years.
Violet was presented her pin at her home in Pingree by her daughter, Kathleen Georgeson, who serves as the camp’s musical director. Some of the Ferry Butte camp officers were also present to visit with and congratulate Violet on her 50-year membership.