BLACKFOOT – Every year, locals get together to place flags at the graves of those who gave everything to protect us. This year, those who organize the placing of the flags are asking for more help from the community because the number of those who have committed are much lower than expected.
According to Rex Moffat, one of the organizers, with a full group of volunteers, the project takes around one to one-and-a-half hours to complete the placing of the flags. Moffat took to Facebook to ask for help on the project because of the lower-than-expected numbers of volunteers and was hoping to reach as many people as possible.
He requests youth groups, Scouts, students, families, church groups, and any others to contact him to join in the service and explained that they will meet at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 28, at the south entrance to the Grove City Cemetery off of Rich Lane and Willow Road. Moffat requests that you wear either the uniform for whatever organization that you are participating with, or to wear dress clothing as a sign of reverence.
The placing of flags at veterans’ graves has been a tradition in Blackfoot and needs to continue as a visual reminder of the love and respect that the community has for those who were willing to give everything so that the rest did not have to.
There will be a Memorial Day service at the cemetery Monday at 10 a.m.
If you would like to participate in the decoration of the graves, contact Rex Moffat via Facebook, or contact Kyle Mangum with the Bingham News Chronicle and he will get you in contact with Moffat. Lets make this year better than ever by showing everyone how much respect we have for our vets!