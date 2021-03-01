BLACKFOOT – With a week remaining until the March 9 school bond/levy elections, some may be wondering where they can go to vote early. For this election, those who wish to get their votes out may do so in the same format as the previous elections, in the elections office at the courthouse. For those who wish to wait until March 9, they will be able to cast their ballots in their normal polling location.
Supplemental levies cover a two-year span where the amount is provided to the district each year. This year, both schools seeking supplemental levies have identified ways to request less than they had two years ago, with substantial savings.
Early voting will be between Friday February 26 until March 5. They will have three polling booths set up for those who decide to vote early.
ITEMS ON THE BALLOT
Blackfoot Supplemental Levy
The Blackfoot Supplemental Levy is a two-year levy that allows the district the discretion of utilizing the funds to cover budget shortcomings or shortfalls that otherwise would put the district in a bind. Supplemental levies have become a staple for districts across the state and provide funds necessary to maintain the standard operations for their respective districts. Blackfoot is seeking a levy of $2 million over two years. This is a decrease from their previous supplemental levy they sought in 2019.
Snake River Supplemental Levy
The Snake River School District will be seeking a supplemental levy over the next two years and have found ways to request less than they sought in 2019. Superintendent Mark Kress was excited to announce during their December meeting that they had identified ways to seek a levy that would be a decrease of more than $50,000 on the previous levy and felt that the areas they had identified could become areas where funds will be saved again in the future.
Shelley School District Bond
The Shelley School District decided to forgo searching for a levy and decided that seeking a bond would be the better option for their district because of the Idaho Bond Equalization funds. They will be seeking a bond of just over $7 million, but will only be on the hook for 72% of those funds, meaning that more than $2 million will be paid by the state.
The need for the bond will be to cover many updates and upgrades that the district would otherwise not be able to afford, leaving them in a tough spot if they tried to levy for the funds through a plant facility levy. The dollar amount will place the district in the position that they feel they need to reach in the next seven years to prepare for the need of a new high school as the area continues to grow faster than surrounding areas. Without saying it, the expected growth could put Shelley High School in a position of moving from 4A classification to 5A classification, assuming the growth happens.
The bond will pay for a new HVAC system at Hobbs Middle School; district officials say the HVAC system currently in place does a poor job of both heating and cooling, leaving the facility in constant flux during the hot or cold months. It will also cover the retrofitting of the district office into a Kindergarten Center and allow updates and upgrades to each of the schools in an order of priority established during their public input session held via online survey.
Blackfoot Technical Education Career Center Bond
Blackfoot will also be seeking a bond to build a new elementary school on Walker Street that would replace I.T. Stoddard Elementary on Fisher Street and allowing the district the opportunity to retrofit I.T. Stoddard into an extension of Blackfoot High School. The goal of the $23.9 million bond is to build a new, larger elementary school, repurpose Stoddard into a new technical education center, described as the BTEC. Other projects are also incorporated into the bond including a baseball/softball complex, bigger bleachers for the football field, a new and lighted soccer field, an above-ground atrium extended from in front of the old gym for students to use as a commons area and visiting schools to utilize for gatherings during athletic or academic competition.