BLACKFOOT -- It's not every day you see men trying on women's high heels or tall platforms. But Saturday was no ordinary day.
Saturday morning dawned bright and clear, and any chill in the air came from a stiff breeze. It turned out to be good conditions for the Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event hosted by the Bingham Crisis Center in Blackfoot, a men's march to bring about awareness in trying to stop sexual assault and domestic violence with April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The turnout was well over double what was seen last year, said Scott Smith, executive director at the Crisis Center. Last year, there were 35 people participating, he said. This year, 90 people participated.
"I'm very excited and very grateful for all the people participating," Smith said. "This exceeded our goal, and hopefully next year we can see an even higher number walking to stop abuse. It would be even better if there wasn't a need for this event."
Smith said donations were accepted for the center, but his main emphasis for the walk this year was on raising awareness.
The event was for a serious cause, but as people gathered inside the center on N. Shilling Ave. to sign in, there was a sense of humor throughout as well, as men, women, and children tried on the women's footwear, preparing for the walk which would take them west on Alice to Main, heading south and crossing the street in front of the Potato Expo on Pacific, continuing north to Bridge St., turning west on Broadway and going back over to Pacific, then retracing their steps back to the center.
Raegen Gardner, 12, daughter of Bingham County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner, tried on some white high-platform stiletto heels for the occasion.
"I wanted to do this after my dad told me what it's about," she said. "It's for a good cause."
After trying to walk in the shoes a bit, Raegen changed her mind about the height of the shoes and tried on a lower pair, eventually going back to the higher pair of heels and completing the route with help in keeping her steady on each side.
Raegen's father sported a pair of colorful women's irrigation boots.
Colten Hewlett sported an even higher pair of platform women's shoes for the event, and he completed the route while pushing a baby jogger.
"I'm doing this to help raise awareness," Hewlett said. The father of three said he has personally seen the experience of abuse in various forms, and it's left an impact on him.
"It's taught me what not to do," Hewlett added.
Alex Sagapolutele was participating in the walk for the first time Saturday.
"I'm just here to support the cause," he said. "I like the cause."