BLACKFOOT – The Bingham Crisis Center holds an event each year for the “walk a mile in her shoes AND step in his boots” domestic abuse awareness program for members of the community to take some time out of their lives and walk a mile for awareness.
Last year, the walk was a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, members of the community are looking forward to the step in the right direction as they will do their traditional trek through the middle of downtown Blackfoot dressed to the nines in the best garb.
For those who are unfamiliar with this local tradition, it started with men in the community meeting at the Bingham Crisis Center and finding a pair of women’s shoes that fit (or did not fit) and prepared for the most painful mile walked in stiletto heals. These men who do the walk find themselves with sore feet, hurt pride, and a new-found appreciation for women who are able to not only stuff their feet into those form-fitting shoes, but are also able to walk like that with little to no issue.
In previous years, members of the community — including husbands, friends, political leaders, and everything in between — have met at the Bingham Crisis Center to take part in this larger-than-life event. Those wishing to take part in the event and have not been part of it in the past should click the link on the Blackfoot Police Department’s Facebook page and check the “I’m Interested” button. The event will start at 8:30 a.m. on April 24 at the Bingham Crisis Center.