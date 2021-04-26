BLACKFOOT – Members of the community along with local officials met at the Bingham Crisis Center on Saturday morning for their annual event known as “Walk A Mile in Her Shoes” for domestic violence awareness.
After being put on hold due to COVID-19 in 2020, the usual faces strapped on their boogie shoes and prepared to learn the pains that women go through in those fancy high heels. Comments and chatter suggested that some of the avid supporters of the event went a step further, ordering their own shoes for the event this year.
Domestic violence is a plague that too often goes unreported. Domestic violence is defined as, “violent or aggressive behavior within the home, typically the violent abuse of a spouse or partner,” according to Oxford Dictionary. Arguably one of the hardest situations for people to step away from, domestic violence is a serious issue across the country and has been a hot-button topic portrayed on primetime television for years, often with the message that the victim should get out.
The Walk-A-Mile program is not about the actual mile they walk or about being uncomfortable, but about a dialogue regarding a subject that large amounts of people do not want to speak about, whether a victim or not. They want to lift those who are subject to domestic violence up and show that there are plenty of people out there who will help.
At 9 a.m. sharp, people gathered on the corner of Shilling Avenue and Alice Street to start their “journey” through downtown Blackfoot, parading their support for any past, present, or future victims of domestic violence.
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll along with Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland and his Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner would lead the charge, holding the banner for all to see, spreading the message that Blackfoot and Bingham County support you and are here for you. Although not explicitly stating this, that message was loud and clear.
The large group of supporters started west on Alice Street toward downtown where a real obstacle would be a visual representation of what those who are victimized during domestic violence are subject to when the train blocked the tracks right at the beginning of the walk. Undeterred, they stayed strong and determined to not let a bump in the road silence their message. In an almost storybook-like way, the “obstacle” was cleared from their path and progress continued.
Next would be the choice in direction — the path for the walk was predetermined — with many different avenues of action presented to victims. The choice would be to press forward unfaltering. Step by step the supporters would make the mile in no time, returning to the crisis center.
The Bingham Crisis Center provides a strong presence in the community and is an advocate for those who have been made victims. They offer help in any way they can and support those who have either been displaced or hurt by this tragedy.
Domestic violence is severely under-reported nationally, with estimates of nearly 50 percent going unreported and many others going uncharged. From the statistics presented by the report “Police Response to Domestic Violence, 2006-2015” the Bureau of Justice Statistics reported that an average of 716,000 cases of non-fatal domestic violence are reported each year to police and that 582,000 cases go unreported annually. Differing reasons were recorded for not pressing charges with the majority being fear of reprisal, privacy issues, and not feeling that the actions were worth pursuing charges.
Events like Walk A Mile provide a reminder that the community supports those who have been made victim and that they stand with them. Those who have been hurt by this travesty are not alone — the Bingham Crisis Center is there for them.