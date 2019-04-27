“WAR WITH SPAIN” — those were the headlines Morning News publisher Percy Jones used April 23, 1898. “All diplomatic relations between the United States and Spain are at an end and the respective ministers are on the way to their homes. A state of war exists.“
The Spanish minister left Washington when the president signed the resolutions adopted by Congress and the United States Minister at Madrid was given his passports when ready to present President McKinley’s ultimatum to Spain. No formal declaration of war has been made, but each country construes, semi-officially, the act of the other as a declaration of war. The squadrons of the United States, under full steam, are sailing to Cuban waters and the Spanish flotillas are coming westward to meet them.
Two days later, April 25, 1898, President of the United States, William McKinley, signed papers for the formal declaration of war with Spain. (121 years ago).
THE BATTLESHIP: USS MAINE (ACR-1)
WEIGHT: 6000 TONS
COMMISSIONED: 1895
COST: $2 MILLON
NAMED FOR THE STATE OF MAINE
CONSTRUCTION BEGAN: NOVEMBER 18, 1889
LENGTH: 324’
BEAM: 57
BUILDER: BROOKLYN NAVY YARD
It was originally classified as an armored cruiser. Maine and her near sister-ship, Texas, reflect the latest European naval developments with the layout of her main armament resembling that of the British ironclad inflexible and comparable to Italian ships. Her two-gun turrets were staggered in echelon, rather than on the centerline, with the fore gun sponsored out of the starboard side of the ship and the aft gun on the port side with cutaways in the super structure to allow both to fire ahead, astern or across her deck. She dispensed with full masts thanks to the increased reliability of steam engines by the time of her construction.
Maine is best known for her loss in Havana Harbor on the evening of February 15, 1898. She was sent to protect U.S. interests during the Cuban revolt against Spain. She exploded suddenly, without warning and sank quickly – killing 260 of her crew. Popular opinion was fanned by the articles printed by William Randolph Hearst who blamed Spain. The phrase, “Remember the Maine – to hell with Spain!”
In 1976 a team of American naval investigators concluded that the Maine explosion was likely caused by a fire that ignited its ammunition stocks, not by Spanish mine or act of sabotage.
FROM THE NAUTICAL GALLERY AND MUSUEM THE WAR
Following its declaration of the war against Spain, April 25, 1898, the United States added the Teller Amendment asserting that it would not attempt to exercise hegemony over Cuba. Two days later, Commodore George Dewey sailed from Hong Kong with Emilio Auginaldo on board. Fighting began in the Philippines at the Battle of Manilla Bay on May 1 when Commodore George Dewey reportedly exclaimed, “You may fire when ready, Gridly,” and the Spanish fleet under Rear Admiral Patricio Montojo was destroyed. However Dewey did not have enough manpower to capture Manila so Auginaldo’s guerrillas maintained their operations until 15,000 troops arrived at the end of July. On the way, the cruiser Charleston stopped at Guam and accepted its surrender from its Spanish governor who was unaware his nation was at war. Although a peace protocol was signed by the two belligerents on August 12, Commodore Dewey and Major General Wesley Merritt, leader of the army troops assaulted Manilla the next day; unaware that peace had been declared.
In late April, Andrew Summers Rowan made contact with the Cuban general, Calixco Garcia, who supplied him with maps, intelligence and a core of rebel officers to coordinate U.S. efforts on the island. The U.S. North Atlantic Squadron left Key West for Cuba April 22 following the frightening news that the Spanish home fleet commanded by Admiral Pascual Cervera had left Cadiz and entered Santiago, having slipped by U.S. ships commanded by William T. Sampson and Winfield Schley. They arrived in Cuba in late May.
War actually began for the U.S. in Cuba in June when the Marines captured Guantanamo Bay and 17,000 troops landed at Siboney and Daiquiri – east of Santiago de Cuba, the second largest city on the island. At that time, Spanish troops stationed on the island included 150,000 regulars and 40,000 irregulars and volunteers, while rebels inside Cuba numbers as many as 50,000. Total US Army strength at the time totaled 26,000, requiring the Mobilization Act of April 22 that allowed for an army of at first 125,000 volunteers (later increased to 200,000) and a regular army of 65,000. On June 22, US troops landed at Daiquiri where they were joined by Calixco Garcia and about 5,000 revolutionaries.
US troops attacked the San Juan Heights on July 1, 1898. Dismounted troopers, including the African-American Ninth and Tenth Calvaries and the Rough Riders, commanded by Lt. Colonel Theodore Roosevelt, went up against Kettle Hill while the forces led by Brigadier General Jacob Kent charged up San Juan Hill and pushed Spanish troops further inland while inflicting 1,700 casualties. While U.S. commanders were deciding on further action, Admiral Cervera left port only to be defeated by Schley. On July 16th, the Spaniards agreed to the unconditional surrender of the 23,500 troops around the city. A few days later, Major General Nelson Miles sailed from Guantanamo to Puerto Rico. His forces landed near Ponce and marched to San Juan with virtually no opposition.
Representatives of Spain and the United States signed a peace treaty in Paris on December 10, 1898, which established the independence of Cuba, ceded Puerto Rico and Guam to the United States and allowed the victorious power to purchase the Philippines from Spain for $20 million. The war had cost the United States $250 million dollars and 3,000 lives.
The following are exerpts from Percy Jones’ paper, The Blackfoot News, and how the Spanish-American War affected Bingham County 121 years ago:
SOLDIER BOYS BLACKFOOT BOYS TENDER THEIR SERVICES AND START TO THE FRONT
SEVENTEEN THE NUMBER were presented with a flag, honored with a banquet and then given an Enthusiastic, Encouraging Good Bye. Etc
The first day of the week, Recruiting officer Hamer made a call on Blackfoot for fifteen recruits before he reached the town, Wednesday night, twenty had offered their services and seventeen had passed their medical examinations and were accepted.
Those accepted were Henry Sagers, Clarence Young, Hale Cherry, Rolla Forbes, Burrell Neider, Ernest Gillespie, Francis Burke, Michael O’Leary, Oscar English, John J. Cuddiby, Herman H.F. Stilber, Byron Gage, Peter C. Fjclstead, Elma Callett, Harry Lockwood, Jasper Hines and George C. Hicks.
When it was known the boys would definetly leave for the rendezvous at Boise on the train Wednesday night, the town blazed with patriotism, flags were unfurled, anvils fired, drums beat, and the band played, and the whole town and country around to do honor to the brave boys who had enlisted and were ready to begin their march for the war.
A beautiful flag was presented to the squad. Dr. Givens made the presentation speech , which was full of patriotism in sentiment and in advice to the members of the company to stand by the flag, to defend it and never to allow it to trail in the dust.
At 9 o’clock a banquet was given the soldier boys at the Idaho House, and after this hour the firing of anvils, drums beating, parading the streets and the enthusiasm was kept up until the train arrived and good-bye, good bye, were spoken and the boys were gone.”
Percy Jones, the Publisher of the Blackfoot News, published his paper every Saturday. The cost was $2 a year. He tried to keep Bingham County in touch with the war weekly. The following articles by date are from his newspapers:
April 23,1898
All diplomatic relations between the United States and Spain are at an end and the respective Ministers are on their way to their homes. A state of war exits.
The Spanish Minister left Washington when the President signed the resolutions adopted by Congress, and the United States Minister at Madrid was given his passports when ready to present Mr. Mc Kinley’s ultimatum to Spain,
April 25, 1898 DECLARATION OF WAR
Following is a portion of the text of the formal declaration if war with Spain, adopted by both houses of Congress and signed by President William McKinley to-day (April 25,1898).
April 27, 1898
Governor Steunenberg called for volunteers. The secretary of war has fixed the quota from this state at two battalions of infantry, not to exceed 400 men each, or a total of 800 in all.
April 30, 1898
The News office has lost two typo’s:, Hale Cherry, and Clarence Young who enlisted for the war. They are good boys and will make good soldiers, Blackfoot expects them to do their full duty and is willing to trust them. Commodore Dewey has been ordered to destroy the enemy’s fleet at Manilla and take possession of the fort. An invasion of Spain, it matters not how successful landing of our forces, promises a war to serious to contemplate today. The University of Idaho Cadets tendered their services to the state
MAY 7, 1898
Another Battle and Victory Near at Hand, Porto Rico to be taken. President McKinley has decided to follow up Dewey’s great victory at Manilla by ordering Admiral Sampson to move on Porto Rico. The NEWS expresses the hope that our government will not pursue the slow method of starving Havana into a surrender.
FORT HALL RESERVE — Senator Shoup’s bill ratifying the agreement with the Fort Hall of Idaho for the session of their lands and making appropriation to carry same into effect. The Spaniards threatens to destroy Havana rather than let it fall into the hands of Americans. Govenor Steuenberg, has honored the memory of the late Governor Stevenson by naming the Camp Rendezvous at Boise Camp A.E. Stevenson.
MAY 21, 1898
The first Idaho Volunteers left Thursday forenoon (10 a.m.) Via Portland. The command moves in two sections of 11 and 15 cars, that followed to Nampa from Boise. The regiments consisted of 665 men and were divided into eight companies with 24 officers.
The train will reach Portland about 10 a.m. in the morning. The command is in fine condition and good spirits. Portland ladies will spread a special luncheon for them. They have been given an ovation all along the route. General Passenger Agent O’Neil of the O.R.N. Company is directing trains and giving the command of courteous attention. They will leave Portland in the afternoon for San Francisco.The railroads are to be paid one cent a mile for transportation of troops to the war..
Govenor Steunnenberg appointed the following officers Col John W. Jones, Blackfoot was commissioned Lt. Col. First regiment Idaho Volunteers .