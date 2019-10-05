BLACKFOOT – A warrant was issued Thursday for the arrest of Atomic City resident Blake Landon Lyle, 58, when he failed to make his initial appearance in Bingham County Magistrate Court on a charge of grand theft. Judge James Barrett set bail for Lyle at $10,000.
It was the same charge for which Lyle had a preliminary hearing in Magistrate Court in August, but the charge was dismissed without prejudice on the motion of county prosecutor Paul Rogers at the conclusion of that hearing, who said more investigation of the charge needed to be done.
Rogers said he refiled the charge last week to clarify Lyle’s identity as the accused, and that another person will be added as a defendant.
Lyle was charged with grand theft for allegedly taking the pickup truck of one of his former tenants and locking it up in lieu of unpaid rent.
Testimony from the truck’s owner, Brandon Hinckley, and his wife, Angela, in August was sometimes confusing and incomplete and at the end of the hearing, attorney Jeromy Pharis, representing Lyle, argued that it appears the pickup truck isn’t valuable enough to warrant a grand theft charge, the Hinckleys have it back, and the case should be a civil action instead of criminal.
Following a sidebar conference with the judge at the August hearing, county prosecutor Paul Rogers said the case needed more investigation. His motion to dismiss it without prejudice was granted by Barrett, who said dismissing without prejudice means the prosecution could refile the charges later.
Also during Thursday’s court session, a 65-year-old woman whose address was listed as Firth made her initial appearance on a charge of grand theft by taking or withholding money from her employer.
According to the complaint, Luanee Scorseby was employed in the Blackfoot office of Advance Title Loans where she allegedly manipulated records in a way that she was able to pocket some of the cash payments that were made. Her preliminary hearing on the charge was scheduled for Oct. 17 and she was released on her own recognizance.
Lyle and Scoresby were among nine defendants scheduled to appear Thursday before Magistrate Judge James Barrett for preliminary hearings on felony charges, but only one hearing took place.
Justyn Michael Rider-Dayton, 22, Blackfoot, was bound over to District Court on a charge of grand theft by receiving stolen property following his hearing. He is accused of having in his possession a KTM Enduro motorcycle stolen from a Pocatello man last month and claims to have gotten it at a “trap house” in Pocatello, a place one of the two police officers who testified said is where drug users hang out.
The motorcycle’s owner testified that he paid $11,000 for it new, but it was pretty well trashed when he got it back, and restoration will cost $18,000. Dayton was arrested in Blackfoot while riding the motorcycle, which had been spray painted black, and told police officers he only had the bike for two hours. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Oct. 28. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Robert A. Peterson, 52, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic battery with traumatic injury and misdemeanor destruction of a telephone. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.
Preliminary hearing for Colton David Denning on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine was continued to Oct. 17 to give his public defender time to review discovery documents. He was continued free on bond.
Natasha Marie Darden, 32, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on one count of possession of oxycodone with intent to deliver. Her public defender Manuel Murdoch said the charge will be amended to plain possession under the terms of a plea agreement. She was remanded to custody in lieu of bail and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Oct. 28.
Raymond Jiminez, 38, Blackfoot, failed to appear for preliminary hearing on a charge of first-degree stalking after receiving two continuances. Prosecutor Paul Rogers said the case has dragged on long enough and asked the court to issue a warrant for his arrest with $20,000 bail.
Preliminary hearing for Manuel Cazares Torres, 52, Blackfoot, on charges of domestic battery with traumatic injury and misdemeanor battery was cancelled when the prosecutor moved to dismiss the charge.
Arielle Marrie Jarmin, 26, Blackfoot, failed to appear for preliminary hearing on the charge of grand theft. A warrant was issued for her arrest with bail of $10,000.