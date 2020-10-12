BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot has a new laundromat in town that has a high-tech way of doing business.
Wash N Dry opened Oct. 6 at 44 N.Pine St., across from the Pharmacy Shop. This is the third Wash N Dry location in the region, with two other locations in Idaho Falls, according to owner/manager Pilar Friesen, who has owned the Idaho Falls locations since 2005.
Friesen said she had been looking at a laundromat in Blackfoot and decided to open the new location after the owners of Maple Street Laundry decided not to reopen following a devastating fire in late 2018.
The Blackfoot location is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight. They have 20 washers with some handling loads up to 80 pounds. They have 17 dryers that can take 50-pound or bigger loads, larger than what customers normally see in a laundromat, Friesen said. There is also free WiFi in the 2,000 square foot facility.
The laundromat is self-serve and there’s free parking around it. The contactless machines do not take quarters. They are set up on a card system, which is a high-tech feature. Customers go to a kiosk and use bills or credit or debit cards to pay where they receive a laundry card. Money is deducted from the card and it starts the machines for them. As long as a customer has a card number, transactions can be canceled or funds can be added remotely, Friesen said.
“We’re one of the first ones that started that system in the state,” she added. The cards are also used to open bathrooms for customers only.
“This is really open, it feels like it’s not crowded at all,” Friesen said.
There are two employees, going in in the morning and night to make sure everything is clean in the building.
“We’re super excited to be in town,” Friesen said. “We are family owned, we are excited to serve the community of Blackfoot. We had a good first weekend. People are excited to see us in town.”
Their website is firststreetwashndry.com, and they can be found on Facebook at Blackfoot Wash N Dry.