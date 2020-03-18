FIRTH – A discussion about plans for the sewer and the treatment plant at Firth was the main point of discussion at the March Firth City Council meeting.
“I am working with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) as it reviews the plans for the treatment plant and collection,” City Engineer Dave Noel of Forsgren Associates Inc., said. “The plans are being reviewed at the DEQ in Boise.”
A pre-bid meeting also took place March 9 to discuss the specifics of the wastewater project. This pre-bid meeting is a requirement.
“There were five general contractors and some 15 people in the room,” Noel said. Bids on the wastewater project are due at the Firth City Hall by Friday. On that date, the bids will be opened.
Firth Mayor Brandon Jolley and Basalt Mayor Larry Wagoner are working on a Memorandum of Understanding regarding use of this wastewater project.
Six applications have been received to fill City Clerk Robert Dial’s position. Dial will retire later this year. No specific date has been set for his retirement.