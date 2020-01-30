SHELLEY – Shelley City Council members approved an increase in the water fee for Shelley residents at their meeting on Tuesday evening.
The water fee will increase $5 from $21.03 to $26.03 for a flat rate residential fee per month beginning Saturday, Feb. 1. For all other rates, the water fee will increase 23.773 percent each month, effective Feb. 1.
Council members also approved three specific Title Ten ordinances recommended by Shelley’s Planning and Zoning (P&Z) committee.
All recommendations were approved unanimously with a 4-0 vote and include these items:
- Council members decided not to allow multi-family residential units within the Central Business Zones.
- There are no setbacks required around central businesses; there is a 20-foot in the rear of the business if it abuts a residential area.
- To clarify the language for private driveway regulations, council members specified that there will be one driveway per building; the driveway can have access to only one residential building. This does not apply to apartments since most apartments have parking areas close to them.
- Jake Durtschi has purchased the Ruby Circle Apartments from Davon Matthews. He is planning on building seven four-plexes in Ruby Circle. He has been working with Shelley Public Works Director Dustin Johnson on this project.
- The four-plexes are town houses with a floor plan of garage, living room and kitchen on the first floor and bedrooms upstairs on the second floor.
- The entrance to the four-plexes will also measure 36-feet which is bigger than the present entrance.
This plan was approved by the council in a 4-0 vote.
Business licenses were approved for the Shelley Veterinarian Hospital, Anytime Fitness and Not Forgotten Gifts and Collectibles.
City Clerk/Treasurer Sandy Gaydusek was reappointed to her office by Councilwoman Kim Westergard. The council appoints its department heads each year. These positions include city clerk, police chief, public works, recreation program director/parks and recreation and city attorney.
In reporting on activities in the city, Parks and Rec Director Mikel Anderson said Junior Jazz is “going good.” Flyers for soccer sign-ups will go out soon.
Johnson said the city’s snow loader has broken down. “It would cost an estimated $10,000 for parts,” he said. Mayor Stacey Pascoe suggested Johnson look around for a used snow loader.
A full-time public works maintenance person is also being sought by the city. Advertising for this position is in local papers.
The council members approved use of the council chambers by special needs students at Goodsell in case of a natural disaster.
Police Chief Rod Mohler asked council members to approve a beard growing contest for a couple of months. Each police officer who wants to grow a beard will contribute $10 each month with the proceeds going to a local charity.
“The beard can only be one inch long and must be neat and groomed,” Mohler said. “In following years, the contest would last from October to May 1.”
This was approved.
A volunteer fair is scheduled on May 2 at Shelley High School. Programs that need voluntary help will be at the fair to showcase their programs. Kim Adams, who is a member of the Kiwanis, is in charge of this fair.
Discussion items included the possible four-day school proposed by the Shelley School District and its possible effect on the city and snow removal around the city building.
The snow removal discussion will be on the city’s agenda at its next council meeting Feb. 11 in the council chambers in City Hall.