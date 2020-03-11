The movie “The Way Back,” released last week nationwide, is a sports drama starring Ben Affleck about a former basketball phenom who becomes an adult alcoholic and is then enticed into coaching his old alma mater’s basketball team which begins the year with a 1-9 record.
This is not “Hoosiers” or any other basketball movie that you can think of, nor is it really a basketball movie at all, but a serious, adult-themed film about the dangers of alcoholism and what it can do to a person who is an alcoholic.
The film deals with a lot of adult situations and has more than enough swearing in it to teach a sailor or two how to swear and as such, is probably not a good fit for young teens. It also deals with a lot of situations that are clearly for adults only.
There are bar scenes and situations where Affleck’s character, Jack Cunningham, is so inebriated that he has to be helped home. He seemingly drinks constantly and some of his behaviors and language spill over into the basketball arena and he has to be cautioned by the chaplain of the team, which is sponsored by a Catholic high school.
He takes the job as coach and has made some serious headway into the building of a competitive team when outside instances take hold of him and what was controlled drinking becomes much more of a problem, so much so that he is driving while intoxicated and wrecks into a parked boat and pick-up and then escapes, only to be caught in a house, urinating in the occupants’ bathroom without permission.
This is only the start of his really serious problems as his troubles continue to the point where the priest who runs the school has to ask him to step down because of the negative influence he is having on the players.
Again, there is a lot of unfit language for young teens, but overall, it’s a film that has some interesting and intriguing consequences and scenes that can be applied to today’s life in the sporting world,
Cunningham has a good heart and seems to care about his players, so much so that he visits the father of one of the players at his place of employment to try and get him to attend a game and see just how good his son really is and what a good future he could make for himself if he were to accept one of the scholarships that were being dangled in front of him.
The father basically runs Cunningham out of the business and down the street, but eventually sees the right thing to do is to attend a game and see for himself.
The game fittingly ends as the team, minus Cunningham as the coach, qualifies for the playoffs and the players dedicate the game to their missing coach who is now in rehab for his drinking problems.
All in all, it’s a very decent movie and one of the better films that Affleck has been seen in for quite a while.
It isn’t going to win any Academy Awards or anything, but if you like sports-based dramas, it has some redeeming factors and is not a bad view.
On a scale of 1-5, I would rate the movie a 3.5 and definitely worth the price of admission and the two hours of time to view it. I would also understand if you chose to wait for the film to come out on DVD before you watch it.
This film is available at several locations in eastern Idaho so check for times and locations.