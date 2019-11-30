Interstate 15 was shut down in the Blackfoot area because of numerous weather-related crashes that occurred late Friday afternoon.
Idaho State Police shut down Interstate 15 around 5:10 p.m. after about a dozen crashes occurred on the freeway just north of Blackfoot during snowy and icy conditions.
As of 7 p.m. the five-mile stretch of Interstate 15 between the Highway 26 exit in Blackfoot and the northbound Blackfoot rest area remained closed. By 7:15 p.m., all lanes had been reopened.
The wrecks on the interstate began happening around 4:45 p.m., and reports indicated multiple semis were involved in the collisions.
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reported that there were no fatalities in the wrecks but multiple people suffered minor injuries.
State police were urging people to stay off the roads in east Idaho on Friday night because of the “treacherous” winter weather conditions.
The winter conditions were a result of a snowstorm hammering east Idaho.
The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories alerting the public about the storm that began dumping snow on east Idaho on Friday morning and was expected to continue through Saturday morning.
The weather service said anyone driving in east Idaho during the Friday morning through Saturday morning storm could expect hazardous road conditions.
Motorists were being encouraged to reduce their speeds because of the expected snow-covered roads and limited visibility during the storm.
The Friday morning through Saturday morning storm was expected to dump up to 4 inches of snow on most of east Idaho, including Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, Sugar City, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Atomic City, Fort Hall, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Malad, Preston, Dayton, Weston, Franklin, Thatcher, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory and Craters of the Moon National Monument and Reserve.
The storm would have an even bigger impact on the St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Dubois, Kilgore and Spencer areas, all of which were forecast to receive up to 8 inches of snow Friday morning through Saturday morning.
East Idaho’s higher mountains could receive the most snow from the storm — up to 10 inches.
The storm has brought winds of up to 30 mph to east Idaho and those gusts were creating blowing and drifting snow.
Elsewhere in the state, the central Idaho mountains including Sun Valley, Ketchum and Hailey were under winter weather advisories calling for up to 10 inches of snow Friday morning through Saturday morning because of the storm. South central and southwest Idaho including the Boise, Mountain Home, Twin Falls and Jerome areas were also under winter weather advisories.
Outside of Idaho, blizzard warnings, winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and winter weather advisories were in effect in Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and Oregon.
Conditions across the region were expected to clear Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon with no precipitation in the forecast for east Idaho.