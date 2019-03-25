BLACKFOOT — A website to help centralize projects for community volunteers is gaining traction, including in Bingham County.
The website is www.justserve.org. People using the site for projects to be involved in can put in their zip code and find projects within a given radius of where they are located. Those wanting to submit a new project on the site need to register and then create a new project.
Aaron Mackley is a local coordinator with JustServe.org. He gave a presentation Sunday night to local public affairs officers on the website.
The coordinator checks to make sure any submissions are legitimate, approves them, and submissions go through within a day, Mackley said.
“There is some oversight.” he added.
The website covers the nation and has been available for a few years.
“The goal is to make the community a better place,” Mackley said. “It is a centralized database for community projects, any person or organization that needs help.”
In locations that do this through JustServe, youth become more stablized, it establishes a stablizing foundation for each community, he said.
“It’s a concept of matchmaking,” Mackley added. “It’s a way of connecting people looking for other people to unite communities.”
There is also an app for the service through smartphones.
“This is not for any profit, but for the good that it does,” Mackley said. “It’s transformed people, it’s transformed communities.”
There are at least eight service opportunities in Bingham County on the site, including Mats for the Homeless, tax preparation services for low income people, looking for Meals On Wheels drivers, a Bingham County Historical Society indexing project, Bingham County 4-H, the BCC Big Buddy program, volunteers for the Community Food Pantry, and for volunteers at Gables of Blackfoot and Gables of Shelley.